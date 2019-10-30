BOONE — Appalachian State women’s basketball coach Angel Elderkin wanted a dress rehearsal for her Mountaineers before they start the season at Virginia Commonwealth Nov. 5.
The Mountaineers had one and beat High Country neighbor Division II Lees-McRae 82-49 in an exhibition game played at the Holmes Center Oct. 30. A total of 12 Mountaineers played with 11 of them playing at least 11 minutes.
“We’re a work in progress all the time, but to get in front of our fans and put the uniform on, I thought it was important,” Elderkin said. “I thought it was important to play a lot of different combinations, so we probably did some things different.”
The game was welcomed by returning starting forward Laney Gosnell, who is one of four returning starters for an App State team that finished 22-14 during the 2018-19.
“Ready or not, here we come,” Gosnell said. “I think it was a good game to get our feet wet and get back on the court. We got the playing time and we got the jitters out.”
Elderkin took a longer look at the Mountaineers who came off the bench instead of the starters. Bayley Plummer, who is a four-year starter, played just 11 minutes and both Ashley Polacek and Laney Gosnell, both returning starters, played just 15 minutes. Pre Stanley, who was voted to the third team All-Sun Belt Conference squad, played 17 minutes. Nicola Mathews, the only non-returning starter, led the team with 28 minutes of playing time.
Appalachian State jumped out to a 17-2 lead and never looked back. Leading 25-13, App State closed out the second quarter on a 17-5 to take a 42-20 halftime lead.
“We’ve got Nicola in our group now and I think we’ve got good chemistry,” Gosnell said of the starters. “It feels good to be back.”
Gosnell finished with 12 points after making 7-of-8 foul shots. Stanley added 10 point and Plummer scored seven points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Several players off the bench logged similar playing time, especially the guards. Returning guard Brooke Bigott played 27 minutes with three points and five assists. Bigott made a bid to be in the App State rotation by quickly getting the Mountaineers into their offense and playing solid defense.
“I’ve put in the work and I’m hoping to play more this year,” Bigott said. “I just want to keep on going.”
Returning backup forward Maya Calder, who played 18 minutes, scored 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Freshman center Jackie Christ, who stands 6-foot-3, finished with six points and pulled down seven rebounds in 17 minutes played, while returning backup Armani Hampton scored nine points in 13 minutes of work.
Lees-McRae coach Keith Jennings said his goal for the Bobcats was to play hard and stand up to the Mountaineers despite App State’s formidable size advantage. Destiny Johnson led all scorers with 19 points, while Makayla Smith added 14 points off the bench. Karli Mason scored 12 points for the Bobcats.
Lees-McRae’s first game is on the road against Division II Young Harris (Ga.) in Franklin Springs, Ga., on Nov. 8. Lees-McRae hosts Mars Hill on Nov. 12.
“I was pleased with our effort,” Jennings said. “We knew we were going to be a little smaller than them and we have some people who are injured who could have helped us, but overall I was pleased that they came in and played hard. I don’t want us to feel like we’re intimidated by anyone.”
Appalachian State’s first home game, after playing on the road at VCU, at Elon (Nov. 13) and at South Carolina (Nov. 17), is Nov. 22 against Gardner-Webb.
