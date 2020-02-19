CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Wednesday afternoon that the 2021 football game between App State and East Carolina, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4, would be moved to Thursday, Sept. 2. The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL's Carolina Panthers.
"Hosting an in-state opponent in Charlotte at an NFL stadium remains a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes, alumni and fans," App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said in a Feb. 19 statement. "Charlotte contains our biggest alumni base and is a prime location for prospective Mountaineer student-athletes and fans. It will be a proud moment when App State and ECU kick off the 2021 college football season."
The change comes after news came out that Georgia and Clemson announced that they will be playing a non-conference football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, the same date that the App State vs ECU game had been scheduled.
The game is the first on the Mountaineers’ 2021 schedule. Appalachian State also plays at Miami (Fla.) on Sept. 11 and hosts Elon Sept. 18 and Marshall on Sept. 25.
The game is the first of four games scheduled to be play between App State and ECU. Appalachian State plays at East Carolina on Sept. 14, 2024. The teams play each other at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025, and return to Greenville to play on Sept. 5, 2026.
