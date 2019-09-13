BOONE — Four players recorded double figure kills and Appalachian State hit .354 as a team in a 3-1 25-11, 22-25, 28-26, 25-14 victory over Western Carolina during the first day of the Appalachian Invitational on Thursday.
Emma Longley paced the balanced Mountaineer (3-5) offensive attack with a season-high 23 kills. Kara Spicer added a season-best 18 kills, Victoria Wilform tallied 13 kills and Grace Morrison chipped in with a season-best 10 kills on a .643 hitting mark.
Sam Bickley posted her second double-double of the season with 53 assists and 10 digs. Emma Reilly finished with a match-high 27 digs and Grace Kinsch added eight.
App State came out on fire in the first set, hitting .500 as a team with 14 kills against just two errors to cruise to a 25-11 set victory.
The Catamounts (2-5) battled back in the second set. With the score tied at 16-16, Western Carolina scored two straight points to take an 18-16 lead and never relinquished the lead for the remainder of the set.
Set three featured eight ties and six lead changes. The Catamounts took a 24-23 lead on a kill, but App State won the next two points and jumped in front 26-25 on a kill from Wilform.
Western Carolina tied the score back up at 26-26, but back-to-back errors by the Catamounts gave App State the set 28-26 and a 2-1 lead.
In the fourth set, the Mountaineers built an 11-2 lead. Western Carolina got no closer than seven points the rest of the way, as the Mountaineers finished off the four-set victory 25-14.
Abigail Veit paced Western Carolina with 16 kills, while Meagan Sanchez had 22 digs.
