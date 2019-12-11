BOONE — The Appalachian State Board of Trustees has announced a special meeting via conference call on Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. in the Chancellor’s Office Conference Room on the fourth floor of the B.B. Dougherty Administration Building.
Once the meeting has been called to order, the first item on the agenda is to go into closed session. The statutory reasons listed for the closed session include attorney-client privilege; to instruct staff in negotiating compensation and other terms of an employment contract; and to consider the qualifications of a public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee.
The meeting announcement comes as Appalachian State is looking for a new head football coach. Eli Drinkwitz resigned earlier this week after one year in the job to become the head football coach at Missouri.
The agenda then indicates the board will return to open session with potential action on an employment contract.
Under North Carolina open meetings law, “final action making an appointment or discharge or removal by a public body having final authority for the appointment or discharge or removal shall be taken in an open meeting.” The law further states that “the members of a public body shall not deliberate, vote or otherwise take action upon any matter by reference to a letter, number or other designation, or other secret device or method, with the intention of making it impossible for persons attending a meeting of the public body to understand what is being deliberated, voted or acted upon.”
