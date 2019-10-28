BOONE — The Southeastern Conference announced Oct. 28 that Appalachian State’s game at South Carolina will be played at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 in Columbia, S.C. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
The Mountaineers (7-0, 4-0 Sun Belt), ranked No. 20 in the AP and Amway Coaches polls, take on Georgia Southern on Oct. 31 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Up next for the Mountaineers is South Carolina, which is 3-5 this season, 2-4 in the SEC. The Gamecocks upset then No. 3 Georgia 20-17 in overtime on Oct. 12, but have lost their last two games, including a 41-21 setback to Tennessee on Oct. 26.
