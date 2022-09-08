Kidd Brewer Crowds

Fans at Kidd Brewer Stadium. 

 Photo by Andy McLean

BOONE — App State football will play North Carolina State University in 2025 and 2026 in a home-and-home football series. 

App State will host the Wolfpack on Sept. 6, 2025, at home before heading to Raleigh on Sept. 26, 2026. 

NC State vs App State history

Date Location Score Winning Team
Sept. 24, 1932 Raleigh 31-0 NC State
Oct. 11, 1980 Raleigh 17-14 NC State
Nov. 5, 1983 Raleigh 33-7 NC State
Oct. 6, 1990 Raleigh 56-0 NC State
Sept. 5, 1992 Raleigh 35-10 NC State
Sept. 2, 2006 Raleigh 23-10 NC State

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.