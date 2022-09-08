BOONE — App State football will play North Carolina State University in 2025 and 2026 in a home-and-home football series.
App State will host the Wolfpack on Sept. 6, 2025, at home before heading to Raleigh on Sept. 26, 2026.
App State last played NC State on Sept. 2, 2006 where they lost 23-10. Between 1932 and 2006, the two teams faced each other six time with NC State winning each game. All six games were played in Raleigh. The 2025 game will be the first time NC State football has travelled to Boone.
NC State vs App State history
Date
Location
Score
Winning Team
Sept. 24, 1932
Raleigh
31-0
NC State
Oct. 11, 1980
Raleigh
17-14
NC State
Nov. 5, 1983
Raleigh
33-7
NC State
Oct. 6, 1990
Raleigh
56-0
NC State
Sept. 5, 1992
Raleigh
35-10
NC State
Sept. 2, 2006
Raleigh
23-10
NC State
App State head football coach Shawn Clark is a big fan of playing fellowing North Carolina schools. After the game against UNC Chapel Hill on Sept. 3 that saw more than 40,000 people in attendance, Clark questioned why they don't play more of those.
"We should be playing our in-state schools every single non-conference play," Clark said in the post game press conference. "Our fan base will sell out any stadium in North Carolina. We should be playing those games. (Athletic Director Doug Gillin) is working his tail off to get it done."
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.