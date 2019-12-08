BOONE — Appalachian State found out Dec. 8 it would face Alabama-Birmingham in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21.
The Mountaineers are going to their fourth straight bowl game after finishing 12-1 overall and winning at least a share of four straight Sun Belt Conference championships. The Mountaineers won their second-straight outright title after beating Louisiana 45-38 in the Sun Belt Conference championship game on Dec. 7.
Appalachian State set a conference standard by winning 11 regular season games in 2019. The Mountaineers also beat Group of Five teams North Carolina 34-31 and South Carolina 20-15. App State also finished its Sun Belt regular season 7-1.
Alabama-Birmingham, which plays in the West Division of Conference USA. The Blazers finished with a 9-4 overall record and went 6-2 in the West Division.
