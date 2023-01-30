DAVIDSON, N.C. – App State Tennis captured its third straight team victory with a 4-0 sweep at Davidson on Saturday.
After a season-opening loss against No. 2 North Carolina, the Mountaineers have reeled off consecutive wins over Lees-McRae (7-0), Queens (4-3) and Davidson to finish the month of January at 3-1 overall.
App State started the match by winning the doubles point for the third straight outing. Helena Jansen and Ellie Murphy teamed up to win 6-0 at No. 1, followed by Savannah Dada-Mascoll and Maggie Pate winning 7-5 at No. 2.
At Nos. 1-3 singles, head coach Ashleigh Antal’s squad was even more impressive, with all three Mountaineers rattling off straight-set wins. Jansen won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1, Pate was victorious 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2, and Dada-Mascoll captured a 7-5, 6-3 triumph at No. 3.
App State is back in action on the road at East Tennessee State on Thursday, Feb. 9, followed quickly by a bout at Clemson on Saturday, Feb. 11 and at Wofford on Sunday, Feb. 12.
