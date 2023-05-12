Helena Jansen app state tennis.jpg

Helena Jansen has played for the majority of the season in the No. 1 position for the Mountaineers, going 10-8 against the top players on offer from App State opponents.

 Photo credit Austin Bartolomei-Hill via App State Athletics

BOONE — For the first time in program history, App State is headed to the women’s tennis postseason.

Head coach Ashleigh Antal and the Mountaineers have accepted an invitation to the inaugural Universal Tennis National Invitational Tennis Championship (NIT Championship), which will take place in Peachtree City, Georgia, May 17-20.

