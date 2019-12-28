BOONE — When Dustin Kerns took over the Appalachian State men’s basketball program, he said playing tough defense would be the cornerstone of what he wanted the Mountaineers to be known.
After 12 games, the 8-4 Mountaineers are buying into what Kerns is selling.
Appalachian State goes into its final non-conference game of the season, and the team’s final game of 2019, looking to use tough defense to shut down North Carolina State. The two teams play in the PNC Center in Raleigh at 4 p.m. on Dec. 29.
The Mountaineers go into the game limiting opponents to just 62.0 points per game, which leads the Sun Belt Conference. It is also 44th nationally as of Dec. 28.
Appalachian State also is second in the Sun Belt in limiting opponents to make just 38.4 shots from the field, which is 33rd nationally. Nationally, the Mountaineers are 106 in the NET rankings as of Dec. 27.
Defense was a part of the game at Kerns emphasized since he arrived at App State. He feels the players have gone along with the philosophy.
“This is something that our guys not only bought into, but embraced and see the benefit that defense travels,” Kerns said. “To this point, I can’t be more pleased. We’re No. 1 in the Sun Belt, we’re in the top 50 nationally defensive teams, so I’m really pleased with how our players have bought into it defensively.”
Kerns hopes that the Mountaineers, who are off to their best start since 2006, are road tough going into their game with N.C. State.
“We’ve been on the road for a while now,” Kerns said. “We’ve won three straight road games, so winning on the road is something that can help our mentality going into N.C. State. It’s a great opportunity for our team and our program. We’re going to play a program that is an ACC team on the road and a good team.”
N.C. State (9-3), which has a NET ranking of 35 as of Dec. 27, has won four of its last five games, including a 69-54 win over Wisconsin and a 91-82 win over Wake Forest. The Wolfpack also beat UNC Greensboro 80-77, a team that handled App State 55-41 on Nov. 18.
But App State is also on a four-game winning streak, including Sun Belt wins at South Alabama (81-71) and Troy (70-65).
App State guard Justin Forrest leads the Mountaineers in scoring with 17.8 points per game, while forward Isaac Johnson averages 11.8 and grabs 9.0 rebounds per game. Adrian Delph chips in 9.5 points per game and O’Showen Williams averages 9.3 points per game.
The Mountaineers average 70.3 points per game and give up 62.0 points per game.
N.C. State averages 81.8 points per game, but allows 71.7.
N.C. State has five players who average at least 10 points per game. C.J. Bryce, a 6-foot-5 redshirt senior guard from Charlotte, leads the Wolfpack in scoring with 16.1 points per game. Markell Johnson averages 13.2 points and Devon Daniels chips in 11.3 points each game.
“They certainly like a pressing style,” Kerns said. “We’ve seen a little bit of that though, especially late. They like to wear you down with their press. They certainly have some dynamic scorers. They have a lot of scoring depth and anytime you go on the road in the ACC you have to take care of the basketball and value the ball.”
It’s App State’s final chance to pick up a non-conference win before the Mountaineers go head first into their Sun Belt Conference schedule. App State hosts Georgia State on Jan. 2, Georgia Southern on Jan.4 and Louisiana on Jan. 6.
“It’s an exciting one,” Kerns said of the chance of playing N.C. State. “Going into the game this late in the year 8-4 and them at 9-3, it should be an exciting game. Certainly we’ve got to embrace that and build on the habits we’ve been doing and that’s including winning on the road.”
