Game_Sep 10 2022_Andy McLean_1704.jpg

Henry Pearson tip-toes in for a touchdown against Texas A&M. 

 Photo by Andy McLean

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies in front of in front of 92,664 fans at Kyle Field on Sept. 10. 

"All the credit goes to our players, they came out and and they were resilient today," App State head coach Shawn Clark said after the game. "Our defense played lights out. Our offense played lights out. The best defense is a good offense."

Game_Sep_10_2022_Andy_McLean_1705_copy.jpeg

App State players celebrate after defeating the No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies. 
Game_Sep 10 2022_Andy McLean_1682.jpg

App State inside linebacker Trey Cobb runs down a Texas A&M player. 
king street crowds .jpeg

Crowds gathered on King Street after App State beat Texas A&M on Sept. 10. 

