BOONE — The Appalachian State men’s basketball team went into its Sun Belt Conference showdown with Georgia State at the Holmes Center on Jan. 2 looking to maintain some momentum built by winning two straight league victories in December.
Georgia State put a screeching halt to that momentum.
Georgia State took a big halftime lead and used it to claim a 69-60 victory in front of 1,253 Holmes Center fans. App State (8-6, 2-1 Sun Belt) lost its second straight game as the Mountaineers lost to N.C. State Jan. 31 after winning its two Sun Belt games.
Appalachian State struggled with most aspects of its game against Georgia State (10-4, 3-0). The Mountaineers shot 36.2 percent from the field, including several layups they failed to convert. Appalachian State also turned the ball over 24 times, which Georgia State converted into 19 points.
Georgia State also led 40-23 on the scoreboard at halftime.
App State was also playing without senior center Isaac Johnson, who leads the Sun Belt in rebounding. But rebounding was not one of the Mountaineers’ problems since App State led the Panthers 45-37.
Johnson fell hard in the Mountaineers 72-60 loss at N.C. State. He left the game after lying on the court for several minutes, tried to return to the game, but left shortly after struggling to play.
App State coach Dustin Kerns said Johnson did not break any bones, but had several bruises along the side of his body including his shoulder. Kerns also said that Johnson has been rehabbing his injury and tried to play against Georgia State, but it was decided that he needed to sit the game out.
“Isaac was a game-time decision,” Kerns said. “He went through walkthrough. He went through expecting to play. We felt like in the end he needed some more time.”
But Kerns felt the Mountaineers did not have their usual confidence without Johnson, especially in the first half. They had to prepare themselves for not having Johnson, but were still flat in the first half.
“I told them from day one that I was not going to coach effort and attitude,” Kerns said. “I felt like we were feeling sorry for ourselves because Isaac wasn’t playing. There was no adjustment at halftime. There was no X and O talk. It was, ‘Hey listen. You’re job is to go play. I won’t feel sorry four you and Georgia State certainly doesn’t.’”
“A plumber doesn’t need a pep talk to go to work every day,” Kerns added.
Another big part of Appalachian State’s game was in the building, but misfiring. Guard Justin Forrest, who leads the Mountaineers and is second in the Sun Belt in scoring with 18.3 points per game, made just 2-of-14 shots from the field and missed all six of his 3-point attempts.
Forrest, who was 0-for-7 shooting in the first half, finished with 10 points after making 6-of-8 free throws.
Fellow guard Adrian Delph, who played the entire game, finished with a team-high 18 points. Delph also was one of two Mountaineers who grabbed 10 rebounds. Hunter Seacat also pulled down 10 boards and finished with seven points.
O’Showen Williams also scored 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers.
Georgia State’s Jalen Thomas made all seven of his shots from the field and led the Panthers in scoring with 14 points. Justin Roberts added 13 points and Joe Jones III added 11 points.
Georgia State’s leading scorer Corey Allen finished with 11 points before fouling out of the game late in the second half. He committed a regular foul and then received a technical foul, which counted for a personal foul, when disputing the call.
“They’ve got to know that every game matters,” Kerns said. “And certainly going into it 2-0 and them being 2-0, it certainly falls on me. (Georgia State) came out with a little more fire to them.”
Georgia State 69, Appalachian State 60
Georgia State 69 (10-4, 3-0)
Jones III 4-9 3-5 11, Wilson 1-6 0-0 3, Roberts 4-11 3-4 13, Allen 5-11 0-0 13, Allen 5-11 0-0 11, Williams 2-5 3-4 7, Thomas 7-7 0-0 14, Ivery 1-3 0-0 2, Phillips 3-8 0-0 8, Clerkley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 9-13 69.
Appalachian State 60 (8-6, 2-1)
K. Lewis 2-7 3-6 7, Seacat 3-8 1-1 7, Forrest 2-14 6-8 10, Williams 5-11 0-0 12, Delph 6-11 4-7 18, Gregory 3-5 0-2 6, Lewis Jr. 0-1 0-4 0, Bibby 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 14-28 60.
Halftime score—Ga. State 40, App State 23. 3-point goals—Ga. State 6-22 (Roberts 2-5, Phillips 2-6, Allen 1-3, Wilson 1-5, Williams 0-1, Ivery 0-2), App State 4-18 (Delph 2-5, Williams 2-6, Bibby 0-1, Forrest 0-6). Rebounds—Ga. State 37 (Thomas 6), App State 45 (Seacat, Delph 10). Assists—Ga. State 16 (Williams 9), App State 9 (Forrest 3). Turnovers—Ga. State 18, App State 24. Total fouls—Ga. State 23, App State 14. Fouled out—Ga. State, Allen. Technical fouls—Allen. Att.—1,253.
