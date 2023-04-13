BOONE — App State Mountaineers softball completed a three-game season sweep over the ETSU Buccaneers with a pair of wins on Tuesday, 4-3 and 5-3.

Softball clap to Hi Hi Yikas

The 2023 App State softball team claps along with the school's fight song — "Hi Hi Yikas" — after taking two wins in a doubleheader against ETSU on Tuesday, April 11.

The Mountaineers (20-18, 1-9 SBC) won the first game with a walk-off before comfortably taking care of the Buccaneers (10-27, 3-6 SoCon) in the latter matchup. App State's Kayt Houston posted four runs and three hits across the doubleheader, while Sidney Martin and Mary Pierce Barnes posted four hits apiece.

Northrop, Becker and Hoerner celebrate

App State's Kaylie Northrop (#24) and Riley Becker (#27) celebrate with head coach Shelly Hoerner after centerfielder Mary Pierce Barnes (not shown) turned a double play with a throw to Becker.
Barnes singles vs ETSU

Mary Pierce Barnes hits a single into left field during App State's Tuesday evening contest against the ETSU Buccaneers.
Upshire at bat vs ETSU

Kennedy Upshire was walked on all three plate appearances during Tuesday evening's contest versus ETSU.
Forbes throw from ss to 1b

App State shortstop Hannah Forbes makes a throw to first after fielding a grounder on Tuesday versus ETSU.
Houston foul ball

Kayt Houston pops the ball off her bat with power during Tuesday's bout versus ETSU, but the ball sails into foul territory.
Barnes winds up for a double play

App State center fielder Mary Pierce Barnes (left) just caught a fly ball with a runner on third, and preps to make a throw to home plate to turn a double play. Teammate Kayt Houston (right) watches.
Northrop pitch vs ETSU 3

App State pitcher Kaylie Northrop pitched a complete seven-inning game against the ETSU Buccaneers.

