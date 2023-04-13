BOONE — App State Mountaineers softball completed a three-game season sweep over the ETSU Buccaneers with a pair of wins on Tuesday, 4-3 and 5-3.
The Mountaineers (20-18, 1-9 SBC) won the first game with a walk-off before comfortably taking care of the Buccaneers (10-27, 3-6 SoCon) in the latter matchup. App State's Kayt Houston posted four runs and three hits across the doubleheader, while Sidney Martin and Mary Pierce Barnes posted four hits apiece.
Appalachian State had lost eight in a row, and head coach Shelly Hoerner held high praise for her squad for bouncing back after persevering through a stiff stretch of the 2023 campaign.
"I've been coaching 25 years as a head coach, and these athletes are the type who come to the field every day and make you love what you do and who you do it with," Hoerner enthused.
"Win, lose or draw — I'm coaching them off the field just as much as on the field," Hoerner continued. "The lessons learned here, they take with them when they go into the workforce or become a mom. That's important, and this team buys into our expectations. You want good ballplayers, and we have that, but we want good people as well. We pride our program on having a family environment and culture, and just good people."
App State began the opening contest with a strong first inning, scoring two runs on three hits and three stolen bases. Martin singled to left center to bring in Houston before Barnes singled to left field to bring in Emily Parrott.
During the game, App State stole five bases — the most by the program in a game since Feb. 27, 2021, in a win over UNC Wilmington. The bases on Tuesday were snagged by Martin, Parrott, Barnes and Houston (twice). Parrott has stolen six this season to lead the Mountaineers in that category.
ETSU responded with a pair of runs in the second inning to go up 3-2. In the bottom of the fourth, the Mountaineers tied it up at three after Houston's second stolen base of the contest. Taylor Thorp tallied the RBI to set the score at 3-3, which held until the bottom of the eighth.
Sejal Neas, who came in to pitch for Delani Buckner midway through the fourth inning, allowed no runs and only two hits to give the Mountaineers' offense a chance to take the lead.
In the top of the seventh, the Bucs put themselves in scoring position, loading the bases with only one out. ETSU's best statistical batter, Sara Muir, stepped to the plate and hit a hard ball to third base. Thorp fielded it in stunning fashion, stepping on her base before flinging it to first for the double play.
"Honestly, my favorite part of the game is defense," Thorp explained. "We come out here every day and take extra ground balls, just to be able to make those kinds of plays. We just keep working hard, keep grinding, and it helps lets us really pride ourselves on our defense."
In the bottom of the eighth, App State's Hannah Forbes opened the inning with her first career hit, a single to the right side. Houston advanced her to second with a single of her own before Parrott earned the game-winning RBI single, batting in Forbes.
Houston, Parrott, Martin and Barnes all tallied two hits while Riley Becker, Kennedy Upshire and Forbes added one apiece.
In Game 2 of the doubleheader, the first inning saw two runs by the Mountaineers for the second straight game. Houston and Martin each singled to the outfield before Barnes' biggest hit of the day, an RBI double to left center.
The Mountaineers are 13-3 this season when they score a run in the first inning.
App State kept things rolling in the second with two more runs, increasing the lead to four in an inning that had four walks and one hit.
The Bucs picked up one run in the third but never came within two until the seventh inning. In the bottom of the fourth, Martin scored App State's final run after slamming a double to left center and was batted in by Wray shortly after, putting the Mountaineers up 5-1.
Barnes biggest play of the day saved a sure-fire run in the bottom of the fourth. After catching a fly in center field, Barnes heaved a throw to home plate to stop ETSU's Mackenzie Henderson from scoring after tagging back at third base.
Although the Buccaneers clawed back with two runs by Kasidy Dunn and Cameron Young in the bottom of the seventh, App State closed out the game with pitcher Kaylie Northrop fielding a grounder and slinging it to first for the final out.
Martin and Barnes led with two hits a piece, accompanied by Houston, Parrot and Wray, who each had one.
Northrop pitched a complete game and struck out five batters, increasing her season total to 80, the 11th highest in the Sun Belt. Northrop earned five strikeouts while facing 33 batters.
Northrop was upbeat that the doubleheader wins would lead to a surge in the team's upcoming performances.
"We'll definitely be holding ourselves up to a higher standard after this, no matter what," Northrop said, "but I also think that these two wins tonight definitely helped our confidence for sure."
Up next App State is set for a weekend series at South Alabama, beginning on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.
Teams — 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 R H E
ETSU 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 9 1
App St 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 11 0
Teams — 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
ETSU 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 10 1
App St 2 2 0 1 0 0 - 5 7 2
