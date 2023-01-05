App State softball Operation Christmas Child

App State softball volunteers at Operation Christmas Child.

 Photo courtesy App State Athletics

BOONE — From Boone to South Africa, App State softball has impacted the community in several ways throughout the first half of the 2022-23 school year.

Head coach Shelly Hoerner implemented a new servant leadership group that comprises graduate students Taylor Thorp and Kapri Toone, juniors Claire Carson and Delani Buckner, sophomore Kylie LaRousa and freshman Alannah Hopkins.

App State softball

App State softball decorates bras in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
App State softball shoebox

Alannah Hopkins processes a shoebox during Operation Christmas Child.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.