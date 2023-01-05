BOONE — From Boone to South Africa, App State softball has impacted the community in several ways throughout the first half of the 2022-23 school year.
Head coach Shelly Hoerner implemented a new servant leadership group that comprises graduate students Taylor Thorp and Kapri Toone, juniors Claire Carson and Delani Buckner, sophomore Kylie LaRousa and freshman Alannah Hopkins.
“Giving back to our Boone community is something that our softball program has always enjoyed,” Hoerner said. “I am extremely proud of our servant leadership group that has led the way this fall in all that we have done. They have invested in each other, which has allowed our team to invest more in one another and the organizations we have worked with. It’s neat to see our players in a different light off the field.”
The servant leadership group meets monthly to plan events and discuss ideas about how the team can serve one another and the local community. During the fall semester, the Mountaineers participated in the Blue Ridge Conservancy 5K, the High Country Breast Cancer Foundation 5K, ‘Boone Boo!’, and volunteered at Operation Christmas Child. The team also hosted a canned food drive for the Hunger & Health Coalition at one of its fall games.
“My favorite event was the Blue Ridge Conservancy 5K,” Carson said. “It was early in the semester and I did not know our new players well at the time. The unique thing about these events is that we get to volunteer, but we also get to know our teammates in a different capacity.”
A few weeks later, the squad followed that with the High Country Breast Cancer Foundation 5K. In addition, the team decorated bras in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month to raise support for women who have been impacted by the disease.
“It was incredible to see all of the energy and excitement go toward the cause of the Breast Cancer Foundation,” Toone said.
‘Boone Boo!’ is a local opportunity for trick-or-treaters and families to enjoy Halloween in the downtown area. The softball team spent its evening handing out candy and spending time with those families.
“That night, we got to see how much of an impact we have in the community as App State student-athletes,” LaRousa said. “We underestimate what that means sometimes, but to kids, it means so much.”
The team capped the fall semester with a trip to Samaritan’s Purse, where they packed and processed shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child that are headed toward South Africa for children in need.
“The opportunity to give to kids overseas and pray over the boxes meant a lot to me,” Hopkins said.
“We were all once children,” Buckner said. “One of my goals in life is to be someone who ‘little-me’ would be proud of. Giving back to the youth and providing them with opportunities to grow is special.”
In addition to planning events, the servant leadership group has carried on a culture of giving and encouragement in the locker room.
“At our meetings, we each secretly draw the name of a teammate,” Thorp said. “For two weeks, we anonymously spoil that teammate by putting notes, candy and small gifts in their locker.”
“I gave my first note to another graduate student,” Toone said. “She was interrogating everybody on the team to try to find out who it was. When she asked me to my face, I had to lie to her and it was such a funny experience.”
The group spoke about how these encouragements and volunteering events have impacted the team as a whole.
“You never know what everyone is going through,” Buckner said. “Sometimes, when our teammates receive notes, they will send messages in the team-group chat that show their appreciation. This semester, I have started to see more people on the team doing little positive things for each other.”
“When you serve someone, it encourages them to serve another,” Thorp said. “This theme has been trickling down our entire team and our servant leadership group has begun to receive notes from other players as well.”
The members of the group went on to say what it meant for them to lead in this way and how their past experiences prepared them to be in the group.
“I was new to Boone this year, so having the opportunity to give myself to this community was something that I was really excited about,” Toone said. “This group gave me a platform to put myself out there and learn what my teammates need to be successful.”
“I love serving other people because of my faith in Christ,” Thorp said. “Jesus came into this world, not to be served, but to serve, and he has called us to do the same thing. In my first two years of college, I struggled with mental health. That following summer, I learned a lot about Jesus and this prompted me to begin serving others. When I did so, it made me feel good and got me out of that funk. Servant leadership has become my love language.”
“A few years ago, there was a huge flood in my hometown that took away a lot in our community, including our high school and one of the grade schools,” Buckner said. “In that, I saw people come together and serve one another. This taught me the value of having a community that is willing to serve.”
“This group picked me up and showed me the culture here, which helped me feel like a part of the team as a freshman,” Hopkins said.
When asked about the meaning of servant leadership, the group had this to say.
“Serving is about putting others before yourself, day in and day out,” LaRousa said.
“There is not a cookie-cutter shape for a leader,” Carson said. “Not all leaders are the loudest on the field or the most outgoing, but some people like to serve behind the scenes. Everyone has different gifts and abilities, so when we were all placed in this group together, it allowed us to lead the whole team to be great representatives for App State Athletics.”
