Ward_Feature_Website_cover.jpeg

Former App State soccer player Kate Ward is working to make a difference.

 Photo courtesy App State Athletics

BOONE — For so many athletes, winning is about the hardware. Kate Ward has plenty of it – five gold medals to be exact. As a competitor, Ward loves winning, but for her the prize is more abstract. It’s a platform – to share her journey and to inspire others.

Once a four-year player on the App State soccer team, her platform has never been bigger. Late last month, Ward was nominated for an ESPY.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.