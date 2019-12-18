BOONE — It’s been a remarkable three weeks for the Appalachian State program.
After winning the Sun Belt Conference championship game on Dec. 7, seeing former head coach Eli Drinkwitz move on to Missouri on Dec. 9 and promoting Shawn Clark to head coach on Dec. 13, the Mountaineers signed 17 recruits for the incoming class on Dec. 18.
The Mountaineers signed four defensive linemen, four defensive backs and three linebackers on defense. Offensively, App State’s offense added three linemen, a quarterback, a wide receiver and a tight end.
All of the Mountaineers’ recruits earned three-star ratings from 24/7sports.com.
"We're very excited about it, and it's a group we've been recruiting since last year," Clark said in a statement. "Not only do we have great players, but also great families involved. Those players are already connecting among themselves and our current players, and we're very excited to get them on campus.
"We're a top-20 program. Appalachian has a great tradition of extraordinary players, and we want the right kind of guys — the guys that want to be here and want to get a great education and win championships."
The quarterback has a familiar surname to University of Tennessee fans. Christ School’s Navy Shuler is the son of former Tennessee quarterback Heath Shuler, who was also a top-round draft pick of the Washington Redskins.
Navy Shuler threw for more 6,000 yards and 64 touchdowns in his final two prep seasons at the Asheville school. He also finished with a career 67.3 completion percentage and threw for at least 300 yards in 10 games in 2018.
Appalachian State’s starting quarterback Zach Thomas enters his senior season in 2020. Backup Jacob Heusman is also a current junior and fellow quarterbacks Jackson Gibbs and Tanner Wilson are both sophomores.
App State’s wide receivers corps, already deep, but will see Thomas Hennigan, Malik Williams and Jalen Virgil become seniors next season. Keishawn Watson, a graduate senior, used up his eligibility in 2019.
App State recruited Christian Horn, a 6-0, 180-pounds from Columbia, S.C. Horn, rated a three-star prospect by 247sports.com., had 37 catches for 540 yards and fourth touchdowns on a 4-A team that reached the second round of the state 4-A playoffs in South Carolina.
He also won the 400-meter dash in his junior year with a time of 47.69 seconds.
"We were looking to get longer — we're always going to recruit speed," App State recruiting coordinator and Justin Watts said in a statement. "At the DB position and the O-line, we wanted to get some length, and we feel like we addressed that."
Appalachian State opted for size from its offensive line recruits. App State signed offensive tackle Seth Williams (6-4, 315 pounds) from Statesville, Damion Dailey (6-4 290 pounds) from Columbia, S.C., and Austin Reeves (6-5, 255 pounds) from Mooresville.
App State’s signing class of defensive linemen is not as physically big as the offensive linemen who are headed to Boone. The Mountaineers signed Markell Samuel (6-4, 215 pounds) of Fort Bragg, DeAndre Dingle-Prince (6-0, 260 pounds), Jamar Rucks (6-3, 245 pounds) from Buford, Ga., and Stephen Passeggiata (6-2, 225 pounds) from West Palm Beach, Fla.
Two of Appalachian State’s linebackers are from South Carolina. Kevon Haigler is from Hartsville, S.C., and Je’Mari Littlejohn is from Gaffney, S.C. App State’s third linebacker is Jaiel McLeod from Laurel Md.
One of the four defensive backs App State signed was Gaffney’s Stan Ellis. Ronald Clark is from Buford, Ga., while Tommy Wright is from Lithonia, Ga. Jacksonville’s Mike Smith also signed with the Mountaineers.
