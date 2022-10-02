BOONE — After four consecutive games to open the season all decided by 4 points or less, the Appalachian State Mountaineers put together a complete performance in a 49–0 shutout over the Citadel Bulldogs.
App State began with a six–play, 74–yard drive that culminated in a 44-yard touchdown reception from Chase Brice to Dashaun Davis that only required 2:37 to come off the clock in the first quarter.
That touchdown was the first of seven scores that the Mountaineers would tally on the afternoon as the Bulldogs defensive line was unable to stymie App State’s rushing attack. And whenever The Citadel dared to bring a safety in to assist, Brice found open lanes for his available receivers.
Later in the first quarter, Brice brought in a 1-yard quarterback keeper after an eight-play, 75-yard drive that took 3:54, which was App State's longest drive of the game — time-wise, at least.
Early in the second quarter, tight end Eli Wilson hauled in an eight-yard toss from Brice after the Mountaineers traversed 65 yards in eight plays. Brice ended the day with 12 completions on 18 attempts for 265 yards, tallying 5 TDs, as he threw for four touchdowns in addition to his one rushing score.
After App State's defense stuffed the Bulldogs on a three-and-out and the ball was punted away, fans were treated with a long touchdown run from Camerun Peoples, who was handed the ball on the very first touch of App's possession.
Once Peoples broke through into the secondary, he dodged a tackle from a Bulldogs defender and cut to the left with wide open space ahead of him. He outpaced everyone else on the field to the end-zone in a dead sprint down the left sideline to put the Mountaineers up 28-0. Peoples ended the day with 4 carries for 102 yards, including that 73-yard lung-busting touchdown.
After his big game, Peoples talked about the team's mentality over the week heading into this game.
"We put an emphasis all week on making the most of every opportunity. And when you play teams who usually take away a lot of the clock like they did in the third quarter, you have to make every possession count," Peoples said. "After leaving last week (losing 28-32 against JMU) with that sour taste in our mouth, we had to find the resilience that we had as an offense and as a team as a whole to bounce back."
On the next possession by The Citadel, after progressing 22 yards and threatening to cross into App State territory, Mountaineers linebacker KeSean Brown forced Bulldogs RB Cooper Wallace to fumble deep behind the line of scrimmage. App State's Stephen Passeggiata pounced on it for the first takeaway of the day to stop that promising drive from The Citadel. On top of that key forced fumble, Brown had a game-high 10 tackles.
With the short field, three plays later Brice found Christian Horn for a 22-yard touchdown to put App State up 35-0 at halftime. Horn ended the day with three catches for 132 yards and two receiving touchdown, all of which were game-highs.
The Citadel did not go down quietly, despite the almost insurmountable lead. The Bulldogs nearly scored just before half on a deep pass from former App State quarterback (2018) Peyton Derrick, who slung it to Jay Graves-Billips for 36 yards. A shoestring tackle by Stephen Jones Jr. at the 4-yard line as time expired was prevented the touchdown.
After being shut out in the first half, the Bulldogs came roaring out on their opening possession of the third quarter, putting together their best drive of the day as they marched 67 yards to the App State eight-yard line, while using up 11:22 of the third quarter on 17 plays.
Derrick was intercepted in the end-zone by Dexter Lawson Jr. to end the drive without a score.
Lawson Jr. described what he saw leading up to his interception.
"When I seen the receiver kind of leak out, it wasn't the way he was playing all game," Lawson Jr. said. "He ran off the snap like he wanted the ball, so I kind of just waited for a little bit. I tried to make it seem like he was open and waited for the quarterback to lock eyes with him, and then I just went ahead and jumped it."
Immediately afterward, the Bulldogs were forced to watch another one-play "drive" score as Brice hit Horn on a deep crossing route. A missed attempt at an interception by a Bulldog's linebacker and a key block by Davis sprung Horn down the home sideline for the 80-yard play, which was in fact the Mountaineers only play of the entire third quarter. That touchdown came against another Horn — Christian Horn's brother, Brian — who plays LB for The Citadel, and nearly had the interception on Brice.
During the fourth quarter. the Bulldogs were again stymied by App State's defense, failing to overcome the shutout. On offense, the Mountaineers inserted their backups, which primarily featured transfer QB from Texas State, Brady McBride, and true freshman running back Kanye Roberts.
Although the majority of the fourth quarter was uneventful on both offense and defense, one drive in particular stood out, that perhaps featured future stars that might drive App State's offense in the coming years.
After starting on the Appalachian 40-yard line, McBride and Roberts engineered a seven-play, 60-yard touchdown drive. The second to last play was a remarkable one-handed grab by WR Michael Hetzel for 22 yards. Seconds later, Roberts had a four-yard carry across the goal-line for the first touchdown of his collegiate career. Placekicker Michael Hughes drilled his seventh extra point of the day to cement the final game scoreline of 49-0.
Camerun Peoples talked about how Roberts is the future of the program in the running back room.
"We're blessed to have him (Roberts) and seeing what he was able to do in fall camp and spring, it's just like 'man like this boy, he's the truth, he gonna be that one,'" Peoples said. "I'm telling you, Kanye Roberts, man, if y'all don't know the name, you need to learn it now because when it's his time, it's gonna be up (for our opponents)."
Speaking after the game, head coach Shawn Clark noted the difficulty of smothering opposition offenses like this, and highlighted the opportunities the backups received in the fourth quarter.
"Anytime you shut out in college football, that is huge. I don't care who you're playing," Clark said. "And even when they were driving down in the third quarter there, Dex Lawson with a big pick flipped the field for us. And overall, I'm happy. I'm glad to see some of those young guys get quality reps, that will pay dividends for the future."
Continuing, Clark said, "It was big to get Brady (McBride) in there and get some reps, and watch him lead our offense down the field that one drive. And then Kanye Roberts, that was impressive. I always knew he was going to be a special back for us even though he's fifth on depth right now. So to see him get reps was excellent."
App State's next game will be in an away conference matchup against the Texas State Bobcats. That game will be played on Saturday, Oct. 8, in San Marcos, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
