BOONE — App State’s football program will host its annual Heroes Day is set for the Nov. 14 home game against Georgia State.
At one home football game each year, App State recognizes military personnel, first responders and veterans with free admission to the game. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's game will also feature free admission for healthcare workers.
App State previously announced the dates for the Hall of Fame Weekend (Sept. 5 vs. Morgan State), Family Weekend (Sept. 26 vs. Massachusetts), Homecoming (Oct. 24 vs. Arkansas State) and Senior Day (Nov. 28 vs. Troy).
The Mountaineers also host Louisiana on national TV (ESPN2) on Wednesday, Oct. 7, in a matchup of last year's Sun Belt championship game participants.
Last year, the App Family donated almost 600 tickets for Heroes Day, and App State will once again accept donations for this special program. Donations are $25 per ticket, and fans can donate by contacting Trevor Taylor (General Manager, App State IMG Ticket Sales) at 828-262-6574 or taylortw@appstate.edu.
