BOONE — Appalachian State Athletic Director Doug Gillin told members of the media via video call that the App State athletic department is looking for ways to cut back on its budget without hurting the product.
Gillin looks at the recent ban on playing college sports events as an opportunity to find ways to economize when it comes to expenses such as travel, which can eat up a budget. The recent cuts to revenue brought on by the lack of events will cut into the Sun Belt Conference’s budget, which will cut into the App State budget, according to Gillin.
One of the possibilities to save expenses, as suggested by Gillin, is to consolidate Sun Belt Conference schedules, especially with sports such as baseball and softball. That would mean playing home-and-home series against division foes and eliminating games against the other divisional opponents. There are six teams in both divisions.
Gillin said Appalachian State’s baseball team was forced to fly to three road series, which included series of three days each.
“Some of the other sports, we’re taking three flights in conference,” Gillin said. “So one of the things that we’re really looking at from a conference standpoint is, ‘Can we just play divisional?’” Gillin said. “We’d play home-and-home. When we played baseball we had nine conference series and 27 games. Three of those were flights to Texas and Louisiana. Now, if you’re looking to go six-and-six, east and west, and all of a sudden you play the five teams on your side, that’s 30 conference games without a flight. That is an example and we’re looking at it with all sports.”
Gillin said the Mountaineers have talked to other programs about playing interconference games, “whatever conference that might be.” The idea would be to play teams in series that were closer to the area and cut down on travel costs.
“Does it make sense to go here or to go there when you can go down the road and play there, and their fans really like it when you come and they like it when they come here?” Gillin said. “There are some interesting conversations going on certainly in the non-conference. No planes, stay regional. And now in the conference, can we be east and west? That saves a considerable amount of money.”
Gillin said the Mountaineers are looking to eliminate any non-conference event that needs the team to fly out except for those games that receive a big payout. The App State football team will have to fly to play at Wisconsin in 2020, but will receive a payout.
Appalachian State’s other nonconference road football game in 2020 is at Wake Forest, which is within driving distance. App State also plays Sun Belt Conference games at Louisiana-Monroe and at Texas State, which require air travel to attend.
Gillin also feels App State has scheduled well when it comes to playing teams that are driving distance away. App State played at Charlotte in 2018, will play at East Carolina in Charlotte and at Miami in 2021, at Marshall in 2022, at North Carolina in 2023 and at Clemson and East Carolina in 2024.
Conversely, App State also plays at Texas A&M in 2022 and Wyoming in 2023, which is a return trip for the Mountaineers, who hosted Wyoming in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.