NEW ORLEANS — The Appalachian State volleyball team has earned the No. 6 seed for the 2019 Sun Belt Volleyball Tournament.
The Mountaineers will battle seventh seed UT Arlington in the First Round on at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 on ESPN+. The winner will advance to the Second Round on Nov. 22 and play third seed South Alabama.
All matches for the tournament will played in Strahan Arena on the campus of Texas State and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Texas State earned the top seed in the tournament with a 14-2 conference mark, with Coastal Carolina seeded second after going 13-3 in Sun Belt play.
Semifinal matches will be played on Nov 23 with the championship set for 2 p.m. on Nov. 24.
App State and UT Arlington met once this year in Boone, with the Mavericks prevailing 3-0 on Oct. 25.
The Mountaineers finished the regular season with a 13-16 overall record and 9-7 in Sun Belt play. App State enters the Sun Belt tournament on a four-match winning streak after defeating South Alabama 3-1 on No. 15 and Troy 3-2 on Nov. 17.
App State d. Troy
BOONE — Appalachian State volleyball extended its winning streak to four straight with a 3-2 (25-22, 13-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-12) victory over Troy in its regular season finale on Senior Day.
Prior to the start of the match, App State (13-16, 9-7 SBC) honored Emma Longley and Sydney Farthing for their contributions to the program. Longley finished with a match-high 22 kills on a .326 hitting percentage and eight digs, while moving into seventh place in program history in career kills with the 1,310th of her career.
Farthing tallied six digs and three service aces in the win.
Kara Spicer added 11 kills on a .320 hitting mark. Grace Morrison had seven kills and Lexi Kohut had five kills.
Sam Bickley dished out 44 assists to go along with six digs, while Emma Reilly finished with a match-high 17 digs. Grace Kinsch chipped in with eight digs for the Mountaineers.
The opening frame featured nine ties and six lead changes. App State opened a 21-17 lead late, only to see Troy (21-8, 10-6 SBC) answer back with five straight points to take a 22-21 lead. From there, the Mountaineers used a service error, a pair of kills from Spicer and a service ace from Farthing to win the opening frame 25-22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.