BOONE — Appalachian State and Liberty have agreed to host football games against each other in 2024 and 2025, the two schools announced Jan. 23.
The Mountaineers will host the Flames at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone on Sept. 28, 2024, followed by a road trip to Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va., on Oct. 11, 2025.
“One of our goals in football scheduling is to play regional opponents to which our fan base can easily travel, and we’ve been able to do that with series like this one,” App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said in a statement.
App State rolled to a 13-1 record, Sun Belt Championship, New Orleans Bowl Championship and a No. 18 final national ranking in the 2019 season. It’s the most single-season wins and highest national ranking by a Sun Belt Conference team, as well as the most wins by an FBS team from North Carolina.
The Mountaineers have won five bowl games in each of their first five eligible seasons while playing in the FBS ranks. The program has also claimed at least a share of the Sun Belt title in each of the last four years.
Liberty transitioned from the FCS to FBS ranks in 2018 and won the 2019 Cure Bowl against Georgia Southern in its first season of bowl eligibility last fall. The program does not have a conference affiliation.
The two programs have faced each other 10 times previously, with the Mountaineers winning seven of those. App State is 5-3 at home and 2-0 on the road versus Liberty. The last meeting was a 55-48 Liberty win in overtime on Oct. 11, 2014, when App State was in its provisional year as an FBS team and Sun Belt member.
The Mountaineers’ 2024 nonconference slate is now complete, including dates versus East Tennessee State (Aug. 31), at Clemson (Sept. 7) and at East Carolina (Sept. 14). App State now has two of four nonconference opponents for 2025, including a highly anticipated home game versus South Carolina in Boone on Sept. 20.
Future App State Football Nonconference Opponents
2020
Sept. 5 vs. MORGAN STATE
Sept. 11 at Wake Forest
Sept. 19 at Wisconsin
Sept. 26 vs. MASSACHUSETTS
2021
Sept. 4 vs. East Carolina (Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte)
Sept. 11 at Miami (Fla.)
Sept. 18 vs. ELON
Sept. 25 vs. MARSHALL
2022
Sept. 3 vs. NORTH CAROLINA
Sept. 10 at Texas A&M
Sept. 17 at Marshall
Sept. 24 vs. THE CITADEL
2023
Sept. 2 vs. GARDNER-WEBB
Sept. 9 at North Carolina
Sept. 16 vs. EAST CAROLINA
Sept. 23 at Wyoming
2024
Aug. 31 vs. EAST TENNESSEE STATE
Sept. 7 at Clemson
Sept. 14 at East Carolina
Sept. 28 vs. LIBERTY
2025
Sept. 20 vs. SOUTH CAROLINA
Oct. 11 at Liberty
2026
Sept. 5 at East Carolina
Sept. 19 vs. CHARLOTTE
2027
Sept. 18 at Charlotte
TBA at South Carolina
2028
Sept. 16 vs. CHARLOTTE
2029
Sept. 15 at Charlotte
