BOONE — The Appalachian State volleyball team dropped a 3-2 decision to Sun Belt West Division leader Texas State, falling 16-25, 24-26, 25-16, 25-11, 16-14 on Oct. 27.
App State (9-14, 5-5 SBC) used an early 3-0 run in the first set to take a 12-10 lead. Leading 14-13, the Mountaineers went on an 8-1 run to take a 22-14 lead and went on to win the frame 25-16.
Emma Longley paced the Mountaineers with 16 kills and also moved into ninth-place in program history in kills during the match by totaling the 1,223rd of her career. Grace Morrison had eight kills and seven total blocks (three solo, four assists) and Kara Spicer chipped in with seven kills.
Sammy Luscher finished with a team-high 20 assists to go along with five digs. App State setter Sam Bickley had 18 assists and five digs. Emma Reilly finished with a match-high 17 digs and Sydney Farthing had nine.
App State opened a 21-16 lead late in the second set, before Texas State (18-7, 10-1 SBC) scored four straight points to trim the Mountaineers lead to 21-20. The Mountaineers won the next two points, but the Bobcats came right back with four of the next five points to knot the score at 24-24.
App State came right back with a kill from Longley and block assists from Amya Giger and Anna Kincaid to clinch the set 26-24 and take a 2-0 lead.
The Bobcats won the third set 25-16 thanks to a 12-3 run in the middle of the frame and took control of the fourth stanza early to force a fifth and deciding set by a 25-11 count.
App State had a chance to close out the match after taking a 14-13 lead, but Texas State scored the next three points to close out the win.
Women’s soccer
ATLANTA — App State women's soccer fell to Georgia State in the regular-season finale, 2-1, on Oct. 27 at the GSU Complex.
App State ends the season with a 5-10-3 mark (2-6-2 SBC), while Georgia State is 8-8-2, 5-4-1 SBC.
Trailing 2-0 late in the contest, the Mountaineers sliced the deficit to one score when Kristin Brown scored her team-high seventh assist of the season to Ava Dawson in the 85th minute. The goal gives Dawson a team-leading five goals on the year.
Brown attempted a shot on goal in the 89th minute, looking to tie up the contest, but Kendra Clarke came up with the save to keep the Panthers' lead.
App struggled on offense early in the match, as Amber Anderson's shot that went right of the post was the only attempt in the first half. Seven of the Mountaineers’ shots and all three shots on goal came in the final 14 minutes of the contest.
Georgia State's Jimena Cabrero scored in the first 12 minutes of the game, while Brooke Shank gave the hosts a 2-0 lead in the second half.
App State’s goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston made a pair of saves in 90 minutes of action.
Field hockey
WINSTON-SALEM — The Appalachian State field hockey team suffered a 5-0 defeat to No. 20 Wake Forest Oct. 27 at Kentner Stadium.
App State (9-7, 1-4 MAC) trailed by just a single goal entering the break, allowing only five shot attempts in the first half to the Demon Deacons (8-9).
Sophomore Friederike Stegen delivered one of Appalachian's best chances on the afternoon in the third period, darting through the middle of the circle and blasting a shot off the right glove of the Wake Forest goalkeeper.
The Mountaineers also earned a penalty corner in the fourth quarter after an original shot on goal from sophomore Sydney Lee. Junior Meghan Smart fired a shot on goal on the ensuing penalty corner attempt.
App State tallied four shots on goal, comprising attempts from Stegen, Lee, Smart and freshman Carli Ciocco.
Women’s tennis
BOONE — App State women's tennis wrapped up the ITA Regionals hosted by Wake Forest in Winston-Salem.
The Mountaineers collected six victories over the weekend, highlighted by María José Zacarias' three victories in the B Draws.
Sandra Anglesjö captured a pair of wins and Cassie McLay won a match.
