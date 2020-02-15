ORLANDO, Fla. – The App State softball team finished day two of the D9 Citrus Blossom Tournament with two wins, moving to 4-0 on the weekend. The Mountaineers took down Lehigh 2-1 in extra innings and followed it up with a 10-3 win over Saint Joseph's.
The first game of the day was a pitcher's duel, as Maddie Siemer and Taylor Nichols combined for the win in the circle for the Mountaineers. Nichols came on in relief to earn her first win of the season.
App State struck first in the bottom of the second, with Meagan Calandra starting the rally with a single through the left side. Mary Pierce Barns moved her to second on a sacrifice bunt and a single from Gabby Buruato would score her.
Lehigh would even the score in the top of the fifth after stringing together three hits to plate its first run. With the score tied 1-1, Nichols took over and was able to work out of the inning.
From there, the game was scoreless until the bottom of the eighth. With the international tie-breaker rule in effect, Caylie Kifer was placed on second base. Allison Durrence moved her to second with a bunt and Kifer would score the game-winner after a throwing error by the pitcher.
In 41/3 innings of work, Siemer allowed seven hits and struck out two. Nichols went 32/3 innings, not allowing a hit and striking out to. Parker Boyd received the loss in the circle for the Mountain Hawks, throwing a complete game and allowing seven hits and one walk.
The App State bats came alive in the second game, scoring a season-high 10 runs to defeat SJU. Bayley Morton continued her strong season at the plate, hitting a grand slam in the top of the first inning to give the Mountaineers an early 4-0 lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.