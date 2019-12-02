BOONE — Based on performances over the course of a complete regular season, PFF College has named App State sophomore cornerback Shaun Jolly a second-team All-American.
A first-year starter from Stone Mountain, Ga., Jolly is tied for No. 6 nationally and No. 1 in the Sun Belt Conference with five interceptions this season. By scoring touchdowns on a 24-yard interception return against Coastal Carolina and a 30-yard interception return against Georgia State, he is tied for No. 1 at the FBS level with two pick-sixes this year.
In addition to the interceptions, Jolly has seven pass breakups, 35 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one blocked punt in 2019.
He earned Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week honors with his two interceptions and three pass break-ups in the win at Georgia State. His blocked punt late in the first half against Charlotte was returned 16 yards for a touchdown. Jolly also performed well at North Carolina, matching his career high of six tackles in a 34-31 win, and he had an important tackle for a 4-yard loss in the 20-15 win at South Carolina.
The PFF College site, which does play-by-play grades of every play in every FBS game, named LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. and Louisiana Tech's Amik Robertson the first-team All-Americans at cornerback.
