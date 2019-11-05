ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Appalachian State men's basketball team cut a 30-point second half deficit to just four points, but fell 79-71 in its season opener at Michigan on Nov. 5.
With 12:59 left in the game, Michigan (1-0) opened a 67-37 lead. From there, App State (0-1) scored nine straight points to cut the Wolverine lead to 67-46 with just over 10 minutes to play.
Over a span of 12:39 in the second half, the Mountaineers outscored Michigan 32-6. In addition, the Mountaineers held a 46-33 edge in scoring in the second half.
Following a Michigan 3-pointer, the Mountaineers scored 18 consecutive points, with 11 coming from Justin Forrest, to pull within six points at 70-64 with 2:23 to play.
After a Michigan layup, Adrian Delph drained a deep 3-pointer with 38 seconds left to cut the Mountaineer deficit to five points at 72-67.
The Mountaineers continued to draw closer and pulled within four points at 73-69 on a pair of free throws from Isaac Johnson with 20 seconds left. From there, Michigan drained four free throws to push its lead back to eight points and held on for the 79-71 victory.
Michigan used an early 10-0 run to build a 14-point lead at 19-5 seven minutes into the contest. Trailing 25-8, the Mountaineers countered with 11 of the next 13 points to trim its deficit to 27-17 with just less than eight minutes remaining in the half. The Wolverines used a 7-0 run later in the half and pushed their lead to 46-25 at the half.
Forrest paced the Mountaineers with a game-high 27 points, including 18 in the second half.
Johnson finished with nine points, seven rebounds and two steals, Off the bench, Kendall Lewis had nine points and two steals and Michael Bibby added six points and a career-high five rebounds.
Michigan got 17 points and 13 rebounds from center Jon Teske. Michigan made 54.5 percent of its shots in the first half, but just 39.3 percent in the second half. Appalachian State hit 34.8 percent of its shots in the first half, but improved to 52.9 percent in the second half.
Appalachian State opens its home schedule Nov. 7 against Ferrum. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. The Mountaineers hosts East Carolina at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12.
Michigan 79, Appalachian State 71
Appalachian State 71 (1-0)
Johnson 2-5 4-6 9, Seacat 2-4 2-2 6, Forrest 10-21 5-8 27, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Delph 2-7 1-2 6, Lewis 4-8 1-2 9, Bibby 2-4 2-2 6, Gregory 2-2 0-0 4, Lewis Jr. 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 15-22 71.
Michigan 79 (1-0)
Livers 6-11 0-0 14, Teske 7-12 2-3 13, Simpson 2-8 2-3 6, Nunez 2-3 0-0 5, Brooks 7-15 5-6 24, DeJulius 0-3 0-2 0, Castleton 3-5 2-2 8, Johns Jr. 2-4 1-3 5. Totals 29-61 12-19 79.
Halftime score—Michigan 46, App State 25. 3-point goals—App State 4-13 (Forrest 2-5, Delph 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Lewis 0-1, Bibby 0-2), Michigan 9-25 (Brooks 5-11, Livers 2-5, Nunez 1-2, Teske 1-3, DeJulius 0-1, Johns Jr. 0-1, Simpson 0-2). Rebounds—App State 33 (Johnson 7), Michigan 34 (Teske 13). Assists—App State 9 (Bibby 3), Michigan 15 (Simpson 6). Turnovers—App State 19, Michigan 17. Total fouls—App State 23, Michigan 18. Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—None. Att.—11,325.
