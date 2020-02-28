BOONE, N.C. – The Appalachian State women's basketball team suffered a 57-51 decision to Louisiana on Feb. 27 at the Holmes Center.
App State falls to 9-18 and 6-10 in conference play, while Louisiana moves to 16-10 and moves to 9-6 in the Sun Belt.
Michaela Porter was the most efficient Mountaineer on the night, shooting 4-of-7 from the field and 5-for-6 from the line with a personal-high 14 points, leading a bench attack that outscored Louisiana's reserves 18-5. Pre Stanley rounded out the leading scorers with 12 points, with half of her points at the charity stripe after a 6-of-6 showing.
Stanley also added five rebounds and four steals. Bayley Plummer led the Mountaineers with 13 rebounds and Ashley Polacek handed out four assists.
After trailing 48-34 with 6:36 left in the game, the Mountaineers stormed back with an 11-0 run that was started by a Lainey Gosnell layup. Following a pair of free throws by Stanley and a field goal from Maya Calder, Gosnell and Porter capped off the surge with three straight points.
The momentum swung in App State’s favor, but four straight free throws by Louisiana’s Brandi Williams and Ty'Reona Doucet pushed the Ragin’ Cajuns’ lead to seven with just over a minute left in the game. Polacek brought the lead down to five, but it was not enough to catch the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Minus the late run in the fourth quarter, the Mountaineers struggled on offense with missed opportunities inside the paint and layups.
Appalachian was able to protect the ball as the 10 turnovers were the fewest forced this season by Louisiana. The Mountaineers also shot a solid 14-of-18 from the free-throw line in the setback.
Doucet led Louisiana in scoring with 18 points on top of seven rebounds. Williams (12 points) and Jomyra Mathis (11 points) rounded out the leading scorers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.