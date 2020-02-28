Boone, NC (28607)

Today

Partly cloudy early, then some snow showers later in the day. High around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight hours. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.