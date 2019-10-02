BOONE — The Appalachian State men’s soccer team was just seconds away from securing a victory over visiting East Tennessee State Oct. 1 at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.
With five seconds left in the match, East Tennessee State scored the tying goal, which turned an App State victory into a 1-1 tie with the Buccaneers.
App State (6-2-1) took a 1-0 lead in the first half on an Austin Hill goal, who broke down the right sideline and slipped the ball past East Tennessee State keeper Josh Perryman. It was Hill’s first goal of the season, and it was the only goal of the game until the final five seconds when ETSU’s Gilbert Miller tied the game and sent it to overtime.
“We had just too many fouls in a row stopping the clock under a minute,” App State coach Jason O’Keefe said. “We’ve got to be more disciplined.”
East Tennessee State (3-3-2) took four shots at the App State goal in the first overtime period, while App State settled for two shots. App State took two shots in the second overtime period, while the Bucs settled for one.
App State had some solid scoring chances in the second half, but one shot sailed over the goal and others did not turn into goals.
“We had a couple of chances to put one back in the net, but either mishit it or we went for a shot instead of a cutback,” O’Keefe said. “That was just decision making, which is critical, because it’s 1-0 and you need that second goal to probably take the air out of the game.”
Appalachian State has lost just one match, a 1-0 setback to Elon on Sept. 17, in its last eight outings. The Mountaineers had won two straight before their tie with East Tennessee State and had also won four in a row before losing to Elon.
The Mountaineers begin Sun Belt Conference play on the road at Central Arkansas on Oct. 6. They return for a Sun Belt showdown Oct. 12 against Howard for the first of three home matches.
Gunter honored
Appalachian State’s Brady Gunter was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week. The Sun Belt made the announcement Tuesday.
Gunter played 90 minutes of the Mountaineers’ 1-0 win over UNC Asheville on Sept. 25. He has helped the Mountaineers’ defense yield just seven goals this season, and the Mountaineers have shut out four opponents this season. Gunter, a Kernersville native, has started every game for the Mountaineers on the back line and has played in all of 16 minutes of App State’s nine games this season.
