STATESBORO, Ga. – Appalachian State center Isaac Johnson scored the 1,000th point of his career and the Mountaineers erased a 10-point second half deficit in a 62-57 win at Georgia Southern on Feb. 15.
Johnson becomes the 34th player in program’s history to reach 1,000 career points. Early in the second half, he took a pass at half court and drove down the lane for a dunk for his milestone point with 16:50 left in the game.
Johnson recorded his fifth double-double of the season by finishing with 17 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
App State guard Adrian Delph scored a career-high 21 points, topping his previous high of 19 points set twice this season. Fellow guard O’Showen Williams reached double figures for the fifth straight game with 12 points, while adding five rebounds and a game-high six assists.
The Mountaineers (15-12, 9-7 Sun Belt) won for the first time in Statesboro for since the 2012-13 season. App State also secured its first season sweep of Georgia Southern (16-11, 10-6) since the 2012-13 season.
Georgia Southern opened a 48-38 advantage with 8:09 left in the game. App State responded with a 3-pointer from Delph, and eventually pulled to within 50-48 with 4:43 remaining.
Following two Eagle free throws, the Mountaineers scored the next six points, capped by a tip-in from Johnson, to jump in front 54-52 with 2:54 left. Georgia Southern tied the score on its next possession, but Williams scored five consecutive points to give App State a 59-54 lead with 29 seconds left. The Eagles pulled within four points, but the Mountaineers hit a trio of free throws down the stretch to secure the win.
The Mountaineers finished with 14 assists on 24 made field goals. In addition, App State limited the Eagles to just 2-of-18 on 3-pointers.
Quan Jackson led the Eagles with 17 points. Isaiah Crawley added 12 points and Elijah McCadden chipped in with 11 points.
Appalachian State 62, Georgia Southern 57
Appalachian State 62 (15-12, 9-7)
Johnson 7-18 3-3 17, Lewis 1-2 2-2 4, Seacat 2-5 0-0 4, Williams 5-13 0-2 12, Delph 7-13 4-6 21, Bibby 0-0 0-0 0, Gregory 1-4 0-0 2, Lewis Jr. 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-58 9-13 62.
Georgia Southern 57 (16-11 10-6)
McCadden 3-4 4-6 11, Crawley 4-8 4-7 12, Smith 2-6 0-0 4, Wishart 3-9 1-1 7, Jackson 7-18 2-4 17, Viti 0-1 0-0 0, Dawkins 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 3-5 0-1 5. Totals 22-5111-19 57.
Halftime score—GSU 27, App State 25. 3-point goals—App State 5-23 (Delph 3-9, O’Showen 2-8, Johnson 0-6), GSU 2-18 (McCadden 1-2, Jackson 1-6, Wishart 0-5, Smith 0-3, Crawley 0-1, Viti 0-1). Rebounds—App State 36 (Johnson 12), GSU 37 (Carter 10). Assists—App state 14 (O’Showen 6), GSU 3 (Three with one). Turnovers—App State 11, GSU 16. Total fouls—App State 17, GSU 16. Fouled out—McCadden. Technical fouls—None. Att.—1,753.
