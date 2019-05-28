JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Appalachian State’s Elliott Graves posted a personal record in the 400-meter hurdles and finished 17th during the quarterfinal round of the NCAA East Preliminary Round.
Graves advanced to the quarterfinals after placing fifth in his heat and 21st overall on May 23 with a season-best time of 51.38 seconds.
On May 24, he finished seventh in his heat and 17th overall with a PR time of 51.11 seconds. His mark betters his standing of third all-time in program history by .18 seconds. The top-three finishers from each of the three heats plus the next three fastest times advanced to the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas.
Graves sees his App State career close with three consecutive Sun Belt titles in the 400-meter hurdles and two straight appearances in the quarterfinals of the NCAA East Preliminary Round.
Tristian Shaver also represented App State in the pole vault on Thursday. Shaver finished in a tie for 28th place with a mark of 16-3.25.
Shaver concludes his career as a two-time qualifier for the NCAA East Regional Preliminary Round. In addition, he earned All-Sun Belt honors during the 2018 Sun Belt Championships and ranks second in school history in the pole vault with a mark of 17-1.50 set earlier this season at the Pepsi Florida Relays.
Academic All-District 3
BOONE – Appalachian State pole vaulter Hannah Emery and cross country/distance runner Emily Fedders have been named Google Cloud Academic All-District 3 by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Both student-athletes now move on to the Google Cloud Academic All-America ballot, with selections to be announced on June 27. Last year, Fedders was named Google Cloud Second Team All-America.
The Google Cloud Academic All-District Team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their performances on the field and in the classroom.
Emery earns her first Google Cloud Academic All-District selection. The geology major placed fourth in the pole vault at the Sun Belt Indoor and Outdoor Championships this season.
Last year, during the Sun Belt Outdoor Championships, Emery earned all-conference honors with a third-place finish, clearing 12-1/2
Emery concludes her career in a tie for fifth all-time in the indoor pole vault with a mark of 12-51/2, set earlier this season, and tied for seventh in program history in the outdoor pole vault, clearing 12-11/2 during the 2016 season.
Fedders posted another strong cross-country season. At the Sun Belt Championships, the quantitative geoscience major earned Third Team All-Sun Belt honors with a 14th place finish, helping the Mountaineers capture the team title for the second time in three seasons. The all-conference finish also marked her third straight All-Sun Belt accolade.
Fedders has now been selected as a Google Cloud Academic All-District honoree in back-to-back seasons.
