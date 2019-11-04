BOONE — App State's conference showdown at Georgia State, a Nov. 16 game that follows this weekend's visit to South Carolina, has a network designation and new kickoff time.
The Mountaineers will face the Panthers in Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
It will be App State's fourth straight game on national television and the fifth one in the last six games.
App State (7-1, 4-1) currently sits a half-game ahead of both Georgia State (6-2, 3-1) and Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt's East Division.
