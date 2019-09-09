BOONE — Appalachian State's road football game at North Carolina on Sept. 21, will have a 3:30 p.m. kickoff time and be shown on RSN, the ACC announced Monday.
RSN is a Regional Sports Network with ties to the FOX Sports regional station umbrella.
The Mountaineers (2-0) are off this Saturday before returning to action in Chapel Hill the following weekend. The Tar Heels (2-0) play at Wake Forest in a nonconference game between ACC teams Sept. 13.
Both App State and North Carolina are currently unbeaten under the direction of first-year head coaches: Appalachian's Eliah Drinkwitz and UNC's Mack Brown, whose first head coaching stint in Chapel Hill ran from 1988-97.
App State and North Carolina have met only once in football, with UNC claiming a 56-6 home victory in 1940, and this year's game at Kenan Stadium sold out quickly.
It begins a three-game series, as App State is scheduled to play host to UNC in Boone in 2022 and return to Chapel Hill again in 2023.
