MOBILE, Ala. — On Appalachian State’s rise to being ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press and Coaches polls, the Mountaineers have been known for having an explosive offense.
In Appalachian State’s 30-3 win over South Alabama, the Mountaineers can add a smothering defense to their resume.
Appalachian State (7-0, 4-0 Sun Belt) held South Alabama (1-7, 0-4) to just 139 yards of total offense. The Jaguars failed to convert 15 out of 16 third downs, punted 10 times and finished with just 87 yards rushing. South Alabama quarterbacks completed just 6-of-19 passes for a mere 52 yards rushing and didn’t get on the scoreboard until a Frankie Onate 37-yard field goal with 5:43 left in the game.
"I thought our defense played unbelievable today and held them in check all game," App State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said in a statement. "It really allowed us offensively to kind of find ourselves. We struggled converting third downs and really didn't play solid enough offensively, but we played well enough to win and we'll be on to the next one."
Appalachian State had plenty of chances to build a big lead in the first half, but struggled in the red zone. The Mountaineers got the ball inside the South Alabama 21-yard line four times in the first half, but came away with just one touchdown, a 19-yard pass from quarterback Zac Thomas to Thomas Hennigan.
App State got two field goals from Chandler Staton, and Staton missed on another chance. One of Staton’s field goals was a 19-yarder that capped a drive that sputtered Jaguars’ 2-yard line.
App State started to pull away from the Jaguars in the third quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run from Marcus Williams Jr. that he set up with runs that went for 20 and 35 yards.
Staton added a 46-yard field goal that was set up by a 21-yard run by Jalen Virgil and a 29-yard run from Thomas. The App State defense continued to smother the Jaguars, which had gained just 35 yards in total offense on 29 plays before William’s touchdown.
App State’s Demetrius Taylor added a blocked field goal attempt at the start of the fourth quarter with the Mountaineers in front 23-0. Raykwon Anderson broke free for a 67-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, which helped him led the Mountaineers in rushing with 99 yards on just four carries.
Appalachian State, which ran for 313 yards on 45 carries, got 94 yards on 11 carries from Williams and 46 yards on 10 rushes from Darrynton Evans. Tra Minter gained 94 yards on 23 carries for South Alabama.
Thomas completed 16-of-28 passes for 132 yards. The Mountaineers’ defense harassed South Alabama’s starting quarterback into completing just 3-of-11 passes for nine yards. Backup quarterback Desmond Trotter completed 3-of-8 passes for 43 yards.
Appalachian State 30, South Alabama 3
Appalachian State 7 6 10 7 — 30
South Alabama 0 0 0 3 — 3
Scoring summary
First quarter
App—Hennigan 19 pass from Thomas (Staton kick)
Second quarter
App—Staton FG 19
App—Staton FG 34
Third quarter
App—Williams 3 run (Staton kick)
App—Staton FG 46
Fourth quarter
SA—Onate FG 37
App—Anderson 67 run (Staton kick)
App State South Alabama
First downs 21 10
By rushing 13 7
By passing 7 1
By penalty 1 2
Rushes-yards 45-313 38-87
Avg. per rush 7.0 2.3
Passing yards 132 52
Passes 16-28-0 6-19-0
Avg. per att. 4.7 2.7
Avg. per comp. 8.2 8.7
Total plays-yards 73-455 57-139
Avg. gain per play 6.1 2.4
Penalties-yards 10-85 4-30
Punts-avg. 6-38.3 10-38.2
Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-1
Time of poss. 34:36 25:24
Third-down conv. 6-of-17 1-of-15
Fourth-down conv. 1-of-1 1-of-1
Individuals
Rushing: App State—Anderson 4-99, Williams 11-94, Evans 19-46, Thomas 6-42, Virgil 3-32, Clark 1-6, Gibbs 1-(-6); South Alabama—Minter 23-94, Wilson 3-5, Miller 1-2, Davis 1-0, Trotter 6-(-1), Baker 2-(-6), Johnson 2-(7).
Passing: App State—Thomas 16-28-0 132, South Alabama—Johnson 3-11-0 9, 3-8-0 43.
Receiving:Hennigan 6-58, Williams 3-37, Sutton 3-11, Reed 2-13, Watson 1-10, Evans 1-3; Sutherland 1-30, Miller 1-7, Baker 1-6, Davis 1-5, Minter 1-2, Tolbert 1-2.
