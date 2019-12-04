BOONE — App State true freshman Sean Carter has been named the Southern Conference Wrestler of the Week following a victory at No. 18 North Carolina in his first career dual meet.
Wrestling at 125 pounds, Carter won a 9-3 decision on the road against Joey Melendez, who went 20-5 last season and is ranked No. 26 in his weight class by WrestleStat.
App State trailed 15-7 before Carter's win, which kept the Mountaineers' comeback hopes alive. UNC won the final match of the day to claim a 19-13 victory.
Carter established an early lead with a takedown, led 4-1 after two periods and added two more takedowns in the third period. A native of North Babylon, N.Y., Carter posted 150 career wins and was a two-time all-state wrestler in high school.
