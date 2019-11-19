BOONE — Brock Mattison, a redshirt defensive lineman from Duluth, Ga., announced on Twitter that he would be transferring out of Appalachian State.
Mattison is listed at a 6-foot-1, 217-pound defensive lineman, did not say where he would transfer.
“I would like to thank Appalachian State and the coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to pursue my education and football career,” Mattison tweeted. “I want to take this time to thank my teammates for always having my back for the past 2 years. I have spoken with my family and we believe that it is best for me to enter my name in the transfer portal. I’m looking to what the future holds.”
