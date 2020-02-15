BOILING SPRINGS – App State’s starting pitcher Shane Roberts allowed just two hits and one run in a 5-4 loss to Gardner-Webb in a non-conference college baseball game on Feb. 15.
After allowing a home run to the Bulldogs’ leadoff hitter, Roberts responded by giving up just three more base runners in six innings on the mound. The right-hander finished with two strikeouts and delivered three innings where he faced the minimum.
"Really nice to see Shane have an outing like that," App State head coach Kermit Smith said in a statement. "Anytime you can get six (innings) from your starter this early in the year you have to be elated with it, especially when he only gives up one run on two hits."
Appalachian State (0-2) fell behind in the first after a leadoff homer from Gardner-Webb's Cam Pearcey. In the top half of the second, junior Andrew Greckel blasted a game-tying home run on a 3-2 pitch. Greckel finished 2-for-4 at the plate on Feb. 15.
The Mountaineers then took a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning after RBIs from junior Jack Lipson and senior Luke Allison. Sophomore Phillip Cole reached base via an error to open the inning before junior Bailey Welch singled to right field to put runners at first and third.
Lipson then split the gap in left center for a ground-rule double to give App State the lead. Allison brought home another run with a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring a head-first sliding Welch from third.
Gardner-Webb (2-0) knotted the game at 3-3 in the seventh inning but the Mountaineers retook the lead in the eighth when sophomore Luke Drumheller smacked the first pitch he saw for a double. Lipson scored after drawing a walk earlier in the inning, but Allison was thrown out at the plate trying to score from first.
The Runnin' Bulldogs tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth before notching a walk-off single in the ninth.
"A couple of guys bunched some freebies together there in the seventh, and we paid the price," Smith said. "Those guys will be back out there and will learn from this."
App State softball
ORLANDO, FLA. – The App State softball team opened the D9 Citrus Blossom Tournament with two wins, defeating Bethune-Cookman 1-0 and Charleston Southern 4-0. The Mountaineers used solid pitching and clutch hitting to move to 4-2 on the season.
Senior Sydney Holland threw the complete game shutout against Bethune-Cookman, striking out seven and allowing only three hits and one walk. The right-hander moves to 3-0 on the season.
Taylor Thorp was clutch at the plate, singling to the second baseman for the game-winning RBI in the top of the seventh.
Destiny Enriquez pitched all seven for Bethune-Cookman (1-5), receiving her third loss. She is now 0-3 on the season after giving up three hits and two walks.
Against Charleston Southern, App State pitcher Kenzie Loganecker went the distance to earn her first win of the season. The senior threw a one-hitter, striking out seven and allowing one walk.
The Mountaineers scored the first run of the game in the third inning on an RBI single from Durrence. Megan Calandra drove in a run on a fielder’s choice in the fourth inning, and the Mountaineers scored two unearned runs in the sixth inning.
App State women’s tennis
WILMINGTON — App State’s women's tennis team claimed a 5-2 victory over UNCW on Feb. 15 at UNCW Courts.
App State (3-2) won its third straight match by capturing their first road victory. UNCW (2-3) has lost two straight matches.
The match was much more than the final score had indicated with five of the six singles matches going to a third set. App State is 6-1 in its last seven doubles matches after winning the doubles point to take a 1-0 lead going into singles.
