castle.jpeg

Anderson Castle gives a stiff arm to a Robert Morris defender. 

 Photo by Gregg Forwerck

BOONE — With App State alums returning to the High Country for Homecoming Saturday, several newcomers were able to make their debuts as the Mountaineers built a big lead in a 42-3 win against Robert Morris.

"Excited to get that win," head coach Shawn Clark said after the game.

App vs RMU

Tight end Miller Gibbs runs after a catch. 
App vs RMU

Milan Tucker runs with the ball as Tyler Page follows. 
App vs RMU

The App State defensive line gets ready to face off against their counterparts on RMU. 
App vs RMU

Tyler Page returns a punt against RMU on Saturday. 
App vs RMU

Running back Nate Noel runs the ball against RMU. 
App vs RMU

Tyler Page runs into the endzone for a touchdown against RMU. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.