BOONE — With App State alums returning to the High Country for Homecoming Saturday, several newcomers were able to make their debuts as the Mountaineers built a big lead in a 42-3 win against Robert Morris.
"Excited to get that win," head coach Shawn Clark said after the game.
Chase Brice threw touchdown passes on four of his 17 completions for App State (5-3), and the offense finished with more than 500 yards.
The defense held the Colonials to just a second-quarter field goal. Unofficially, 83 players saw action for the Mountaineers.
"I thought our defense played very fast. Tackled very well, pursued the football," Clark said. "Offense, we started very slow. I thought as it went on, we really made some crucial plays."
Nick Ross intercepted a pass on Robert Morris' second play and KeSean Brown had an early sack as App State's defense limited the Colonials to 17 offensive yards during a first quarter in which they didn't record a first down, but the Mountaineers held only a 7-3 lead going into the last five minutes of the half.
The first-quarter touchdown pass from Brice to Dashaun Davis (covering 31 yards) was eventually followed by a 12-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Page on a jet sweep and a 19-yard touchdown pass to 6-foot-4 Dalton Stroman, who outjumped a shorter defender to calmly come down with the ball 13 seconds before the break.
"I'm like the go to guy," Stroman said. "I can jump like 40-inch vertical so Chase know that. I'm gonna go get it so he just threw it up and I went up and made a play."
App State quickly stretched its lead after halftime, as tight end Miller Gibbs scored on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Brice and Anderson Castle followed a punt-forcing sack by Jalen McLeod with a 19-yard touchdown run.
"I mean, obviously we have a good running back room a very deep running back room. it's just about staying ready," Castle said. "It was the same approach for me. I mean, once I was in I mean if I get taken out, I get taken out. They leave me in, it's all just about doing my job."
Castle talked after the game about watching football growing up in Boone and watching App State play to now play on that same field.
"For me to be able to play for app right now, it's something that I don't take for granted," Castle said. "Even like going out for practices or walkthroughs, I can just look up in the stands and remember where I'm sitting, it's so special to me. It means a lot to me to be able to just put on the uniform. I enjoy going out there every game."
That score with 5:56 left in the third quarter ended Brice's day and set up the App State debut for true freshman quarterback Ryan Burger. On his second series, Burger led a nine-play, 61-yard drive that classmate Kanye Roberts capped with a 1-yard touchdown run.
"We got a chance to play a lot of guys which we which we need to do and got some quality reps those guys that can help us in the future," Clark said. "We're moving on to Coastal right now. Coaching staff will stay the night and watch this tape and we'll get ready for Coastal tomorrow morning."
McLeod led App State with six tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, and Logan Doublin also had a sack for the Mountaineers.
Former Pioneers in the game
Former Watauga High School football player Orlando Leon saw some of his first action as a college player against RMU on Saturday.
Leon, a freshman inside linebacker, played late in the second half on defense. Leon had a hand in a fumble, but it was overturned after review.
Another former Pioneer, redshirt sophomore defensive back Jackson Greene, had two tackles. Greene is a regular on App State's defense and special teams. Before Saturday's game, Greene had eight total tackles and three assisted tackles.
App State will face Coastal Carolina on Nov. 3 in Conway, South Carolina. The game will be aired on ESPN at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.