BOONE — Appalachian State received 24 points in the Associated Press College Football Poll, which was released Sept. 22.
The Mountaineers (4-0) are coming off a 34-31 win over North Carolina on Sept. 21. Appalachian State’s win over the Tar Heels is the first over a Power Five conference since 2007 when the Mountaineers shocked Michigan 34-32.
Appalachian State, which is 32nd in the overall list of teams in the poll, is one of two teams from North Carolina to receive votes. Wake Forest did not make the top 25, but is at the top of the list of teams receiving votes. The Demon Deacons finished with 73 points.
Clemson is No. 1, followed by Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Ohio State. At No. 16, Boise State is the highest-ranked team from a Group of Five program. Boise State plays in the Mountain West Conference. Appalachian State is the only team from the Sun Belt Conference to receive votes.
In the Amway Coaches Poll, Appalachian State received 27 points, making them 33rd in the poll. As with the AP Poll, Boise State is the highest-ranked Group of Five team at 15th. There are no other Sun Belt teams receiving votes in the coaches poll, and Clemson, Alabama and Georgia are the top three teams.
