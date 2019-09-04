BOONE — Appalachian State redshirt freshman Camerun Peoples will miss the rest of the season after he was diagnosed with an ACL tear in his knee. App State coach Eliah Drinkwitz made the announcement during his news conference Sept. 4 at the Mark Ricks Athletic Center.
Peoples was injured in the second half of the Mountaineers’ 42-7 win over visiting East Tennessee State Aug. 31. He gained 17 yards on a carry up the middle, but was helped off the field after the play.
“I’m disappointed for him obviously,” Drinkwitz said. “That’s never what you want. We’ve got great doctors and he’s in great care and he will be back stronger than ever when the time is right.”
Peoples, who is from Lineville, Ala., was part of a running backs rotation that includes starter Darrynton Evans and backups Marcus Williams Jr. and Daetrich Harrington. Drinkwitz called the group has been called the deepest position on the team, and none of the backs are seniors.
“Like anybody, he’s disappointed,” Drinkwitz said of Peoples. “Adversity always presents an awesome opportunity to flip the script and stay positive and use it as a learning experience and grow into a better version of yourself, and that’s what I anticipate what Cam will do.”
Peoples finished with 23 carries on three carries against East Tennessee State. He ran for 164 yards on 17 carries for two touchdowns in 2018. One of his touchdowns was a 63-yard run in Appalachian State’s 45-13 win over Middle Tennessee State in the New Orleans Bowl.
Evans compared the team’s ability to deal with the loss of Peoples to the loss of Jalin Moore, who was injured and lost to a foot and ankle injury against Arkansas State in the fifth game of the 2018 season.
“It’s similar to when Jalin went down,” Evans said. “It’s really a collective group in the running back room. Everybody’s saying we’ve got to step it up and keep going.”
Drinkwitz did not say if Peoples would receive a medical redshirt.
“We’ll explore every possibility, but I don’t know about that yet,” Drinkwitz said.
