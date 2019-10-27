BOONE — Appalachian State’s football team continues to rise in the two major college football polls.
The Mountaineers (7-0), fresh off a 30-3 win over South Alabama, was ranked No. 20 in both the Associated Press and the Amway Coaches polls Oct. 27. The Mountaineers climbed one rung from being ranked No. 21 last week.
Appalachian State broke into the poll ranked 24th in both polls. It was the second time in two years that the Mountaineers reached the top 25. In 2018, the Mountaineers were ranked No. 25, but were beaten by Georgia Southern and dropped out of the poll the following week.
App State hosts Georgia Southern Oct. 31 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
