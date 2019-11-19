NEW ORLEANS — Three members of the App State volleyball team were named All-Sun Belt, the league announced Nov. 19.
Outside hitter Emma Longley and libero Emma Reilly were named First Team All-Sun Belt, while middle blocker Kara Spicer was tabbed as Second Team All-Sun Belt.
Longley earns her second consecutive First Team All-Sun Belt honor. This season, she has tallied a team-high 12 double-doubles and reached double figures in kills in 26 of 29 matches, including all 16 conference matches. She has 447 total kills and is averaging 3.99 kills per set, both of which rank second in the Sun Belt.
Longley has 1,323 kills in her Mountaineer career, which ranks seventh in program history.
Reilly garners in her second All-Sun Belt selection, after being named Second Team All-Sun Belt last season. She has reached double figures in digs in 27 of 29 matches this season, including 20 or more 14 times. She has posted a league leading 536 total digs this season, which also is the seventh most in single season program history.
In her career, Reilly has recorded 1,442 digs, which sits fifth in program history.
Spicer earns her second consecutive Second Team All-Sun Belt honor. This season, she has posted a career-high 336 kills and is hitting a team-best .330 on the season, which is (sixth in Sun Belt). She has reached double digit kills in 19 contests during the season, including a career-high tying 19 kills twice.
Spicer has tallied 952 kills in her career and owns a .306 career hitting percentage, which ranks fourth in program history.
App State posted a 13-16 record on the season and a 9-7 mark in Sun Belt play. The Mountaineers are seeded sixth in the Sun Belt Tournament and will open play at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 against seventh seed UT Arlington in San Marcos, Texas.
