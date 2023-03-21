BOONE — In honor of his late grandmother who passed away from breast cancer, Appalachian State University placekicker Michael Hughes has launched a crowdfunding campaign for West Virginia Breast Health Initiative.
“My grandma was a wonderful woman, but I never had a chance to meet her because she passed away from breast cancer before I was born,” Hughes said. “Many patients never have a fair fight against breast cancer due to financial challenges.”
Hughes — a native of Charleston, West Virginia — explained how the WVBHI assists cancer patients.
“The WV Breast Health Initiative helps uninsured and underinsured women of West Virginia fight breast cancer,” Hughes said. “$25 provides patients with transportation to and from treatment. $50 provides patients with a WVBHI survivor box. $100 provides patients with a fitting wig. $300 provides patients with mammograms.”
Hughes launched the crowdfunding campaign using Champsraise, and at time of publication has raised $373.45 for the WV Breast Health Initiative since launching his campaign on March 17. Hughes’s social media posts (Twitter and Instagram) bringing awareness to the WV Breast Health Initiative have been viewed more than 20,000 times, including shares by teammates and coaches.
Champsraise is a charitable crowdfunding platform based out of Greensboro, North Carolina that launched in January of 2023. According to Champsraise, their platform makes it easier for for college and professional athletes to impact causes near and dear to their hearts.
