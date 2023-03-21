appstatemichaelhugheskickoff.jpg

Appalachian State placekicker Michael Hughes drives a kickoff. Hughes launched a crowdfunding campaign for West Virginia Breast Health Initiative, a 501©(3) charity that donates to various West Virginia hospitals and breast cancer charities, pays for patient mammograms and some travel costs for appointments and crafts survivor kits.

 Photo courtesy App State Athletics

BOONE — In honor of his late grandmother who passed away from breast cancer, Appalachian State University placekicker Michael Hughes has launched a crowdfunding campaign for West Virginia Breast Health Initiative.

“My grandma was a wonderful woman, but I never had a chance to meet her because she passed away from breast cancer before I was born,” Hughes said. “Many patients never have a fair fight against breast cancer due to financial challenges.”

