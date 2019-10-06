BOONE — Having the weekend off didn’t keep Appalachian State from nearly climbing into the Associated Press top 25 poll.
The Mountaineers are three spots out of the top 25, or 28th in the AP poll, after it was released Oct. 6. The Mountaineers received 61 points, which are behind No. 26 Minnesota and No. 27 Missouri.
Appalachian State, which is 4-0 overall, 1-0 in the Sun Belt Conference, had a bye on Oct. 5, but plays at Louisiana on Oct. 9. No other Sun Belt program received votes in the AP poll.
Boise State, which plays in the Mountain West Conference, is the highest ranked team from a Group of Five conference. The Broncos are No. 14 in the AP poll. SMU of the American Athletic Conference is No. 21, Memphis from the American Athletic Conference is No. 23 and Cincinnati, from the American Athletic Conference is No. 25.
Alabama is No. 1 in the poll and Clemson is No. 2. Georgia and Ohio State are tied for third and LSU is fifth.
Amway Coaches poll
BOONE — Appalachian Sate is 28th in the Amway Coaches poll, which was released Oct. 6.
The Mountaineers have 49 points, which is behind No. 26 Cincinnati with 74 points and Washington with 72. Appalachian State is the lone Sun Belt Conference team in the poll.
Boise State is ranked No. 14 in the coaches poll. Memphis is No. 20 and SMU is No. 22. No other Group of Five program is in the coaches top 25.
Alabama is No. 1, Clemson is No. 2 and Georgia is No. 3 in the poll. Ohio State is No. 4 and Oklahoma is No. 5.
