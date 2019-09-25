BOONE — Appalachian State’s first Sun Belt Conference game of the 2019 season may provide a sharp contrast of styles with the Mountaineers’ talented offense facing a stout Coastal Carolina defense.
The Mountaineers take on a Coastal Carolina defense that is ranked seventh in the nation in yards allowed per game. Coastal brings that defense to Kidd Brewer Stadium Sept. 28 to test Appalachian State in the Mountaineers’ first Sun Belt Conference game of the season.
Coastal Carolina (3-1) has not beaten Appalachian State (3-0), either in Sun Belt Conference games or on the FCS level. App State beat Coastal 30-3 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in 2005 and then again 45-28 at Kidd Brewer in the first round of the 2006 FCS playoffs.
App State is also 2-0 against the Chanticleers since Coastal joined the Sun Belt Conference in 2017, winning 37-29 in Boone in 2017 and 23-7 last season at Coastal.
Coastal Carolina, which leads the Sun Belt in total defense, allows just 229.3 yards per game. The Chanticleers are sixth nationally in passing yards allowed with 123.3 average and allows 106 rushing yards per game. That is third in the Sun Belt behind Troy (67.0 per game) and Georgia Southern (89.0 per game).
It’s a big improvement from 2018 when the Chants allowed an average of 450.8 total yards per game.
Coastal’s new defensive coordinator Chad Staggs gets much of the credit for the turnaround. He changed the Chants’ alignment from a 4-3 set into a 3-4 scheme, and the result is no team has gained more than 300 yards on the Chants this season, including Kansas.
“They’re very good,” Appalachian State coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “They’re gap sound. They’ve got good corners. They’ve got good linebackers. Their defensive line is very disruptive. Their safeties are always in the right positions. (Staggs) has got good schemes. He’s got them playing hard and they’re very disciplined.”
Coastal gives up just 18 points a game to lead the Sun Belt, but faces an App State offense that scores an average of 44 points per game. The Mountaineers are fifth in the Sun Belt in total offense with 429 yards per game, while Coastal Carolina is third in total offense in the league with 456.5.
“They held Kansas to just seven points and that’s the same Kansas team that scored more than 50 points against Boston College, and I have a tremendous amount of respect for Boston College’s defense,” Drinkwitz said. “(Coastal Carolina) has a very solid defense. If we don’t respect that fact, then it’s on us.”
Appalachian State has been able to establish its running game with Darrynton Evans, who leads the Sun Belt in rushing with 137.0 yards per game. Evans averages 7.9 yards per carry, is second in the conference with 411 overall yards and has the longest run in the league of 87 yards, which was against Charlotte on Sept. 7.
App State will counter with a defense that forced three turnovers, including an interception and a fumble recovery by defensive end Demetrius Taylor in the Mountaineers’ 34-31 win at North Carolina Sept. 21. Taylor sacked North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, forced a fumble, recovered the ball and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown.
Taylor was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week and the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week.
“We’re looking forward to this weekend,” Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell said. “Obviously it’s the opening of conference play and playing obviously the best team in our league and the best team we’ve seen up to this point as far as talent and schemes.”
