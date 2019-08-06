BOONE — Appalachian State coaches took stock of the situation and determined this walk-on deserved a scholarship.
During a team meeting Monday night, on the fourth day of fall camp, head coach Eliah Drinkwitz stood in front of the group and praised sophomore defensive lineman George Blackstock’s extra effort before announcing that he’d be on scholarship for the 2019 season.
Teammates rushed toward Blackstock’s seat to celebrate the news, and Blackstock took his turn in front of the group a few moments later.
With the departure of 2018 senior captain and all-conference nose tackle MyQuon Stout, Blackstock is among the defensive linemen competing for important reps in the middle of the Mountaineers’ defensive line.
“Regardless if I’m with the 1s or 2s or I’m the last man on the roster, you’ve got to bring it every single day,” Blackstock told the team.
The 6-foot-1, 258-pound Blackstock arrived at Appalachian State following a prep career in which he was a standout football player and wrestler at Eden Morehead High School, which is north of Greensboro, close to the Virginia border. After the Panthers endured a winless season during his senior year of football, he redshirted at App State in 2017 and made a significant impact last year as a redshirt freshman.
Blackstock appeared in 10 games and made nine stops, including three as a key member of the line rotation during a Sun Belt Conference victory against Georgia State.
Despite being at less than 100 percent Monday, Blackstock’s determination to continue working hard in practice made a strong impression on his coaches.
“That’s the kind of guy I want on my team,” Drinkwitz said in a statement.
Ga. State game set for 2 p.m.
BOONE — Appalachian State’s road football game at Georgia State will have a kickoff time of 2 p.m.,on Nov. 16
That Saturday afternoon matchup will be App State’s second visit to Georgia State Stadium, formerly known as Turner Field. The Mountaineers won 31-10 in their first visit there two seasons ago.
With the latest update, seven of App State’s eight Sun Belt Conference games now have an assigned kickoff time. Home games against Coastal Carolina (Sept. 28) and ULM (Oct. 19) are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m., followed by a Thursday night home game against Georgia Southern on Oct. 31 and a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for Senior Day against Texas State on Nov. 23.
On the road in Sun Belt play, App State has an 8 p.m. ET kickoff for a Wednesday appearance at Louisiana on Oct. 9 and a 6 p.m. ET kickoff for a Friday matchup at Troy in a Nov. 29 regular season finale.
A kickoff time has not been announced for the Mountaineers’ visit to South Alabama on Oct. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.