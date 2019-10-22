BOONE — The App State women's soccer team’s home finale ended in 0-0 draw versus Arkansas State on Oct. 20 on Senior Day.
The Mountaineers move to 5-8-3 and 2-4-2 in conference play, while Arkansas State is now 8-4-3 and 4-1-3 in the league. Appalachian finishes the home slate with an undefeated 5-0-3 record, making it the first time since 2001 the Mountaineers went without a loss at home.
For the first time this season, App held an opponent scoreless in back-to-back games. Kerry Eagleston tallied her second clean sheet of the season with four saves in 110 minutes, and the defense aided in limiting one of the top offenses in the league to a shutout.
App State had its opportunities too put one on the board with seven shots on goal and 16 shot attempts, posting a four-shot edge against Arkansas State. Ava Dawson led the way with three of her four shots coming on goal. She was one of five Mountaineers with multiple shot attempts. Amber Anderson may have had the best chance to give the Mountaineers a 1-0 lead, but her shot just went left of the post in the second half.
Field hockey
BOONE – Junior Veerle Van Heertum's goal less than two minutes into the second half lifted Appalachian State field hockey team to a 2-1 home win over visiting Saint Louis.
The Mountaineers (9-5, 1-3 MAC) fell behind 1-0 in the second period before rallying for their ninth win of the season. Appalachian's ninth win of 2019 is the most in a single season during head coach Meghan Dawson's tenure.
App State’s win over Saint Louis (0-13) also completes a 5-0 sweep over Atlantic 10 opponents this season.
"You're always happy to come away with a win," Dawson said. "We didn't play our best, but it shows our depth to still be able to come out and get the win. Our team keeps developing its confidence and what it takes to win, even on challenging days."
Men’s soccer
BOONE – The Appalachian State men's soccer team fell to Coastal Carolina, 4-2, on a rainy Oct. 19 in Boone.
The first half was the downfall for the Mountaineers (9-3-1, 2-1-0 Sun Belt), conceding all four goals in the 45 minutes to trail 4-0 going into the break.
The Mountaineers came out fighting in the second half, scoring two quick goals just a minute apart in the 48th and 49th minute. Juan Hernandes found Alex Hernandez for his third goal of the season. Juan now has a team-high four assists.
Camden Holbrook scored App State’s second goal with a header off a cross into the box from Parker Cross. Holbrook is now tied for the team-lead in goals with four.
Coastal moves to 5-6-2 and 1-1-0 in the Sun Belt. Danny Cabrera, Tsiki Ntsabeleng (2), and Morten Timm scored Coastal Carolina’s goals.
Volleyball
BOONE — Emma Longley, Kara Spicer and Victoria Wilform each had 11 kills, but the Appalachian State volleyball team dropped a 25-17, 25-23, 25-23 showdown to Coastal Carolina Oct. 18 in the Holmes Center.
Wilform reached double figures in kills for the fourth straight match and sixth time in the last seven matches. Spicer has now reached double figures in kills 14 times on the season. Longley has now posted 10 or more kills in eight straight matches and 14 of her last 15.
Sam Bickley dished out 34 assists and added five digs. On defense, Sydney farthing, Morgan Flores and Emma Reilly all had six digs for the Mountaineers (9-12, 5-3 Sun Belt).
Coastal Carolina (18-2, 8-0), jumped out to a 11-3 advantage, thanks to an early 9-1 run in the opening set. App State chipped away at the lead and trimmed the Chanticleer edge to 14-10 on a kill from Spicer, before Coastal Carolina used a pair of 3-0 spurts to take control of the set en route to a 25-17 victory.
App State won three consecutive points to take a 7-6 lead in the second set. The Chanticleers jumped back in front 12-10, before a kill and block solo from Spicer knotted the score at 12-12.
Coastal Carolina answered with a 6-1 run to build a 18-13 advantage. Trailing 24-21, the Mountaineers use back-to-back kills from Longley to pull within 24-23. On the next point, Kyla Manning clinched the set for the Chanticleers with a kill.
