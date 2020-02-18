ORLANDO, Fla. – The App State softball team ended its weekend in Florida undefeated, finishing with a 2-0 win over Bethune-Cookman to improve to 5-0. This is the second straight season the Mountaineers have swept a weekend tournament, sweeping the Holy City Showdown a season ago.
Senior Kenzie Longanecker threw her second shutout of the weekend, going the distance and allowing only three hits and one walk. She moves to 2-2 on the year.
The breakthrough for the Mountaineers came in the sixth inning as Bayley Mortin reached first on a walk. Keri White came in to pinch run and was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Maegan Calandra. Mary Pierce Barnes moved White to third after she grounded out to the second baseman and Thorp brought her home on an RBI double.
The Mountaineers scored the insurance run in the top of the seventh as Emily Parrott reached safely on a fielding error by the first baseman. Caylie Kifer bunted her over and Parrott reached third after a fly ball to right field by Alison Durrence. Morton singled to right field for her fifth RBI of the weekend.
Victoria Guzman received the loss in the circle for the Wildcats, moving to 1-2 on the season. She gave up four hits and four walks in her seven innings of work.
App State men’s tennis
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — App State men's tennis fell 5-2 to ETSU on Feb. 16 at the Bobby Mullins Tennis Center.
The Mountaineers fall to 1-5 while ETSU improves to 2-6 on the season.
App State was highlighted by singles wins from Matvey Radionov and Milo Bargeron.
After the Bucs had already clinched the match, the Mountaineers ended the day on a high note against an ETSU team that beat then-No. 33 Penn State and is 16-2 over its last 18 home contests.
Bargeron earned a hard-fought victory over Frazier Rengifo with a tiebreaking 7-6 (7-5) triumph before knocking off Rengifo in the final set, 6-4, coming away with his second singles win.
Radionov's battle was the last to finish. After capturing the first set, 7-6 (7-5), his counterpart forced a third-set tiebreaker after picking up the second frame, 1-6. The junior showcased resiliency by pulling away 1-0 (10-4) for his second win of the season.
ETSU won the first three-finished matches to clinch the victory.
The hosts won the doubles point at the beginning of the match. Alex Pavkovich and Bargeron was up 5-4 as the top duo, but their match unfinished.
