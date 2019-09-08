BOONE — The Appalachian State men's soccer team concluded the weekend weekend Sept. 8 with a 1-0 win over American. This marks the Mountaineers’ third straight win and second straight shutout.
Appalachian State improved to 3-1-0, while American slipped to 0-3-1. The Mountaineers combined the win with a 2-0 victory over George Mason on Sept. 6. Both games were at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.
"Two wins and two shutouts, you certainly can't ask for anymore," Appalachian State coach Jason O’Keefe said. "Now we need to recover and have a great week of training to get ready for High Point."
Camden Holbrook was the difference maker for the Mountaineers by notching his first goal of the season in the 41st minute. Juan Hernandez set up Holbrook by taking the ball down the right sideline and crossing it into the box for Holbrook to finish with his head.
With a 1-0 lead heading into the second half, App State was able to hold off the Eagles' offense to clinch the win. American pressed the Mountaineer defense by taking six shots with one on goal. App State goalkeeper Jacob Madden was able to preserve a shutour for the second straight game with the help of his backline. The redshirt freshman ended the match with two saves.
App State hosts High Point at 7 p.m. on Sept. 14.
Women’s soccer
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Ava Dawson got into the scoring column once again, but it wasn't enough as App State women's soccer fell 2-1 to Tennessee Tech, 2-1 Sept. 8 at Tech Soccer Field.
Appalachian got on the board in the game’s 53rd minute when for a third time in two games, Kristin Brown launched a corner kick that Dawson connected with for the header.
Dawson's career-high of four goals have come in the last three matches, while Brown's three assists on the year are a personal best. Three of Dawson's goals this season were scored with headers.
The Mountaineers faced a 1-0 deficit in the first half when Tennessee Tech’s Bailey Taylor scored one of her two goals in the first 15 minutes of the half. She scored her second with less than 30 minutes left in the game.
Appalachian State hosts FIU at 7 p.m. on Sept. 13 at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex this season.
Field hockey
BOONE — Appalachian State sophomore Anna Smarrelli netted the first two goals of her career in the Mountaineers 3-0 victory over Davidson in field hockey Sept. 8 at Brandon and Erica M. Adcock Field.
The Mountaineers (4-0) have compiled their first four-game winning streak since 2017.
After a slow start to the first period, Smarrelli found the back of the net on a pass from freshman Sydney Lee. Smarrelli's first career goal came on Lee's second assist of the season to propel App State to a 1-0 advantage. Smarrelli's goal marked the only score in a first half that saw just three shots combined between both teams.
The Mountaineers scored their final two goals in the game’s final three minutes. Smarrelli scored her second goal with just under three minutes on the clock. Freshman Rachel Fleig then notched her first-career goal off a deflected strike from sophomore Friederike Stegen.
Volleyball
DURHAM — The Appalachian State volleyball team dropped a 25-22, 25-20, 25-21 decision at Duke on the final day of the Duke Invitational on Sept. 7.
The Mountaineers (2-4) were paced by Kara Spicer and Grace Morrison, who each finished with eight kills. Emma Longley added seven kills, while Sam Bickley dished out 25 assists and recorded five digs.
The Mountaineers registered 30 kills, while Duke posted 42 kills.
For their efforts on the weekend, which a included a 3-0 win over Wofford Sept. 6 and a 3-2 loss to UNC Wilmington also on Sept. 6, Spicer and Reilly were named to the All-Tournament Team. Spicer totaled 36 kills and Reilly posted 67 total digs and recorded the 1,000th dig of her career on Sept. 7.
The Mountaineers will return to action on Sept. 10 with a 7 p.m. road match at Clemson. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.
