TUCSON, Ariz. – The Appalachian State volleyball team topped Samford 3-2 and fell to No. 24-ranked Arizona 3-0 on Day 1 of the Cactus Classic to open the 2019 season.
In the decisive fifth set against Samford (0-2), the Mountaineers (1-1) found themselves down 7-4, before rallying to tie the score at 9-9. App State captured the next two points thanks to block assists from Amya Giger and Kara Spicer and a kill from Victoria Wilform. Samford battled back to tie the score at 13-13, before kills from Wilform and Spicer clinched the set and victory for App State.
Emma Longley, Spicer and Wilform each had 12 kills to pace the Mountaineer offense. Longley also had 11 digs for her first double-double of the season.
Sam Bickley dished out 39 assists and Emma Reilly (19) and Sydney Farthing (12) reached double digit digs.
Against Arizona (1-0), the Mountaineers were paced by Longley, who tallied a match-high 13 kills to go along with seven digs.
Spicer added six kills, Giger had five kills and Wilform finished with four kills.
Bickley dished out 25 assists and Reilly posted a match-high 20 digs on defense.
Men’s soccer
BOONE —The Appalachian State men’s soccer team fell 2-0 Aug. 30 night in its 2019 home opener against St. John's.
St. John's (1-0) was able to take the lead in the 20th minute after Matt Forster finished a free kick from about thirty yards out, into the upper right hand corner. From there, the Red Storm kept a clean slate the remainder of the half.
The first half finished with St. John's outshooting the Mountaineers five to three. Mountaineers goalkeeper Jacob Madden made one save in the first half, while starting keeper for St. John's, Jan Hoffelner, saved a shot by Parker Cross.
The second half saw more chances for the Mountaineers, taking five shots with one on goal from Kelan Swales. App State surrendered their second goal in the 70th minute after Josiah Crawford finished a rebound off the post.
App State hosts Loyola Maryland on Sept. 1.
Women’s soccer
BOONE — App State junior Mary Perkins scored in a 1-1 draw versus Duquesne in the Mountaineers’ home opener on Aug. 30 at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.
Perkins scored her third-career goal in thrilling fashion as she tied up the contest following a Deena DeBaldo goal in the fifth minute that gave the Dukes a 1-0 lead. The junior fired away from 35 yards out as the first 45 expired.
Olivia Cohen fed Perkins for the assist and recorded her first collegiate point.
Appalachian could only get one quality shot attempt on goal in the second half when Sunna Thorbjornsdottir, a Reykjavik, Iceland native, had a solid attempt at giving the Mountaineers a 2-1 lead early in the second half but was denied.
The Mountaineers host UNC Asheville at 4 p.m. on Sept. 1
Field hockey
BOONE — Meghan Smart's two goals powered the Appalachian State field hockey team to a 3-0 victory over Towson on Aug. 30.
The Mountaineers (1-0) have won three-straight season openers under head coach Meghan Dawson. All three triumphs have been two-goal victories with Appalachian defeating Towson 2-0 in 2018 and La Salle 3-1 to open the 2017 campaign.
The Mountaineers struck early when Smart notched an unassisted goal less than five minutes into the game. Sophomore Friederike Stegen then doubled App State's lead just a few minutes into the second quarter to put App State up 2-0 at the half.
After no goals in the third quarter, Smart secured a brace in the 59th minute to push Appalachian's lead to 3-0. Freshman Sarah Farrell recorded her first assist in an App State uniform on Smart's final score of the game.
Cross-country
BOONE — Issac Benz finished second of 86 runners to lead the Appalachian State men's cross-country team at the season opening Covered Bridge Open on Aug. 30.
The Mountaineers finished second of nine teams with 49 points. Florida State claimed first place with 28 points.
Benz crossed the finish line in 25:06.28, finishing eight seconds shy of Kasey Knevelbaard of Florida State, who finished first in 24:58.48.
App State also claimed three other spots in the top-12. George Hotelling finished seventh in 25:53.01, Ryan Brown was ninth in 25:59.17 and Oliver Wilson-Cook finished 11th with a time of 26:08.22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.