BOONE — The Appalachian State volleyball team fell to Iowa State by a 25-22, 25-16, 25-19 score on the second day of the Appalachian Invitational on Sept. 13.
The opening set featured 11 ties and two lead changes. Iowa State (5-3) broke a 13-13 tie with back-to-back points and took a 22-19 lead late in the set. App State (3-6) trimmed its deficit to a point at 23-22, but the Cyclones won the final two points to grab the opening frame 25-22.
Iowa State scored nine consecutive points in the second set to turn a 10-10 score into a 19-10 advantage. The Mountaineers pulled within six points late in the set, but Iowa State prevailed 25-16.
Kills from McCall Denny and Kara Spicer gave the Mountaineers a 13-11 lead in the third set. With the Appalachian State in front 14-12, the Cyclones reeled off six straight points to take a 18-14 lead. Iowa State expanded its lead to as large as six points and won the third set 25-19 to clinch the victory.
The Mountaineers finished with 41 kills, while the Cyclones recorded 48 kills and posted a .456 hitting percentage.
Emma Longley paced the Mountaineer offense with a match-high 15 kills. Spicer added 10 kills on a .421 hitting mark, Denny tallied a career-high seven kills and Grace Morrison finished with six.
Sam Bickley dished out 39 assists and Emma Reilly reached double figures in digs with 14. Iowa State got 11 kills from Josie Herbst and 10 kills from Candelaria Herrera.
App State will close out the Appalachian Invitational at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 against N.C. State. The match will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Women’s soccer
BOONE — The Appalachian State women's soccer team used two second half goals to topple Florida Internaitonal 2-1 on Sept. 13 evening at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.
App State improves to 2-4-1 while FIU falls to 1-5 on the season. The Mountaineers are now 2-0-1 at home, outscoring their opponents 9-2 in the three matches.
Some freshmen for Appalachian made pivotal plays down the stretch with Hulda Agustsdottir and Hayley Boyles each scoring a goal.
After trailing 1-0 going into the second half, Boyles took the ball down the right sideline before finding Emma McGibany in the box and then tapping the assist over to Agustsdottir in the 49th minute for her first collegiate goal.
The game stayed in a 1-1 deadlock until the 80th minute when Boyles tallied the eventual game-winner from Ava Dawson to give the Mountaineers a 2-1 lead. It's Boyles' first game-winning score of her career and the first contest with a goal and an assist.
After surrendering the FIU goal in the first half, Kerry Eagleston made several timely stops with five of her seven saves in the first half, keeping the Panthers from extending their lead.
Field hockey
LORETTO, Pa. – The Appalachian State field hockey team used Veerle Van Heertum’s strike off a penalty corner to beat St. Francis 1-0 and win its fifth-straight game for the first time since 1996.
The Mountaineers (5-0) reeled off five-straight victories to close out the 1996 campaign, beginning the winning streak with a win over Louisville.
App State's victory over Saint Francis (0-5) was also its first in program history. Appalachian's fourth shutout of the season ranks first in the nation, securing shutouts in 80 percent of its games this season.
"Today was another hard-fought game, and I'm proud of our team for stepping up to the challenge," App State head coach Meghan Dawson said in a statement. "Our backfield did a great job intercepting the ball and keeping it out of our defensive zone."
After outshooting the Red Flash 9-1 in the first half, the Mountaineers broke the deadlock with Van Heertum's goal less than three minutes into the second half. Van Heertum gathered a layoff pass from sophomore Friederike Stegen off a penalty corner before firing it into the goal cage.
The Mountaineers dominated the Red Flash in scoring opportunities, holding a 24-3 advantage in shot attempts.
The Mountaineers conclude their Pennsylvania road trip at Lock Haven (2-3) at noon on Sept. 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.