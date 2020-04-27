BOONE — The Appalachian State men’s basketball team has added graduate transfer Mike Almonacy to its roster.
Almonacy, a 6-fee-0, 180-pound combination guard from Brentwood, N.Y., made his announcement on Twitter April 27. He thanked App State head coach Dustin Kerns for giving him a chance to become a member of the Mountaineers.
“For my graduate year, I will be attending Appalachian State University!” Almonacy tweeted. “I want to thank Coach Kerns and his staff for believing in me and giving me this amazing opportunity to be a part of their program.”
Almonacy started his college career at Stony Brook University, where he played for two years. He played in 20 games as a freshman and 31 as a sophomore. He scored 15 points and grabbed three rebounds in a game against Hofstra as a sophomore.
Almonacy played the 2019-20 at Southern New Hampshire University. He averaged 15.6 and 4.6 rebounds in 28 games for SNHU.
Almonacy is the second player in the last two weeks to transfer to Appalachian State. The Mountaineers signed Deshon Parker, a 6-4 guard, from James Madison.
“"We are so excited about the addition of Deshon Parker to the Mountaineer family,” Kerns said in a statement. “Deshon is a great kid and has a great presence about him. He is a true floor general and provides leadership and play making ability to our program that we have always been impressed with. He provides valuable experience with him already playing and contributing at the Division I level.”
Appalachian State has been busy with its recruiting. The Mountaineers have also signed Xavion Brown, R.J. Duhart, Michael Eads and C.J. Huntley to the roster after the 2019-20 season ended.
